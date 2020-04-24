Watch: Child hits mother with golf ball during homeschooling

A video of a child hitting a ball at this mother using a golf club during a homeschooling session is going viral on the internet.
The now-viral video shows the child aiming and hitting a ball at his mother before running up the the stairs being chased by her.
The video was shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman.
Watch the video here:
Parents homeschooling during quarantine.
He took a HUGE rip.
Have kids they said…🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/3yt01F2KCv
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 23, 2020
Since being posted, the video has been viewed over two million times with over 3 lakh likes.
Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:
A in PE at least
— J Roze (@Det2UP) April 23, 2020
Kid: runs
Dad: pic.twitter.com/vihjgYVnbW
— Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) April 23, 2020
Sure, the kid will probably get in trouble, but Dad is the one to be worried about here. The life expectancy just dropped significantly. lol
— Steve Mofield (@SMofield) April 23, 2020
— Mica (@WestGaylor) April 23, 2020
That kid was a Cinderella Story
— Dale Freeman (@dsfreem) April 23, 2020
I think the most important part was DAD!! Knowing his ass was in trouble when he sat there and filmed his son doing this….May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Pnx4TggKTM
— Jason (@DETR0ITR0CKCITY) April 23, 2020
Rule #1 of teaching: don’t smile until Christmas Break. Rule #2: don’t turn your back on the class.
— Dale Freeman (@dsfreem) April 23, 2020
That kid immediately after… pic.twitter.com/tUjpRHvUur
— Evannnn🤙🏻 (@IAmEvan85) April 23, 2020
Many schools around the world have made the transition to distance learning and online classes due to Covid-19, but many parents have also started homeschooling their children.
