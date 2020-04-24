Follow Us:
Friday, April 24, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Child hits mother with golf ball during homeschooling

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2020 4:37:18 pm
Kids in quarantine, Coronavirus lockdown, home school, distance learning, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news Since being posted, the video has garnered over two million views with over three lakh people liking it.

A video of a child hitting a ball at this mother using a golf club during a homeschooling session is going viral on the internet.

The now-viral video shows the child aiming and hitting a ball at his mother before running up the the stairs being chased by her.

The video was shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over two million times with over 3 lakh likes.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

Many schools around the world have made the transition to distance learning and online classes due to Covid-19, but many parents have also started homeschooling their children.

