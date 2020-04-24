Watch: Child hits mother with golf ball during homeschooling

Since being posted, the video has garnered over two million views with over three lakh people liking it. Since being posted, the video has garnered over two million views with over three lakh people liking it.

A video of a child hitting a ball at this mother using a golf club during a homeschooling session is going viral on the internet.

The now-viral video shows the child aiming and hitting a ball at his mother before running up the the stairs being chased by her.

The video was shared by former American basketball player Rex Chapman.

Watch the video here:

Parents homeschooling during quarantine. He took a HUGE rip. Have kids they said…🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/3yt01F2KCv — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 23, 2020

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over two million times with over 3 lakh likes.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

A in PE at least — J Roze (@Det2UP) April 23, 2020

Sure, the kid will probably get in trouble, but Dad is the one to be worried about here. The life expectancy just dropped significantly. lol — Steve Mofield (@SMofield) April 23, 2020

That kid was a Cinderella Story — Dale Freeman (@dsfreem) April 23, 2020

I think the most important part was DAD!! Knowing his ass was in trouble when he sat there and filmed his son doing this….May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Pnx4TggKTM — Jason (@DETR0ITR0CKCITY) April 23, 2020

Rule #1 of teaching: don’t smile until Christmas Break. Rule #2: don’t turn your back on the class. — Dale Freeman (@dsfreem) April 23, 2020

Many schools around the world have made the transition to distance learning and online classes due to Covid-19, but many parents have also started homeschooling their children.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd