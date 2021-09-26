UK girl joins university next to hospital where she defeated cancer, her dad’s post goes viral

Sending off their children to university is indeed a very proud moment for any parent. But for one UK dad, it was extra special when his daughter made it to her dorm a few blocks away from a hospital where she had once defeated cancer. As the emotional father shared the image online, it not only went viral but also reunited the family with the nurse that once took care of the girl as a child.

Martin Dorey from Cornwall recently shared a picture of his daughter Maggie who got accepted at Bristol University. The proud father clicked the young student against a window saying that from her new room she can see the Bristol Children’s Hospital. “Tears of joy,” the father added seeing the hospital room where 17 years ago the girl had spent six months “fighting for her life against leukemia”.

Proud of how far his daughter had come, the father took time to acknowledge and thank the healthcare professionals without whose help and care this day would not have been possible. “Thank you NHS,” he tweeted.

Dropped Maggie at uni in Bristol today. From her new room you can see the room at Bristol Children’s Hospital where, 17 years earlier, she spent 6 months fighting for her life against leukaemia. Tears of joy. Thank you NHS. pic.twitter.com/fvXXZ8Xu9t — Martin Dorey (@campervanliving) September 23, 2021

The post got many strangers stopping by to wish the girl the best of luck for her future endeavours. But things took a wholesome turn when a woman called Charlotte Higby commented on the post saying it gave her goosebumps. “As a nurse who looked after Maggie all those years ago, I can’t tell you how much this post means. Have an amazing time Maggie!” Higby commented on the post.

Wow – that gives me goosebumps! As a nurse who looked after Maggie all those years ago, I can’t tell you how much this post means. Have an amazing time Maggie! — Charlotte Higby (@moleysoton1) September 24, 2021

Surprised by the unexpected comment, the father joined in to thank the nurse for commenting while enquiring if she was the same “Charlotte / Charlie team who stepped in after an anaphylactic reaction to chemo”. He also passed on another touching story that he had named his other daughter Charlie after the other healthcare professional.

Wow!! Me too. Thank you for your message… can I assume that you are one of the Charlotte / Charlie team who stepped in after an anaphylactic reaction to chemo … and so gave my other daughter Charlie her name? — Martin Dorey (@campervanliving) September 24, 2021

The nurse shared how Maggie’s case has always remained close to her heart and it was wonderful to see her grow into a successsful woman now.

And I had no idea that is how Charlie got her name how lovely ☺️ — Charlotte Higby (@moleysoton1) September 24, 2021

As a ‘thank you’ note, the father shared a photo of his two daughters and asked her to pass on the message to the other nurse as well.

Yes that’s exactly why!!!! It reminds us of the things you both did!!! Until that moment she was going to be Lily. She’s a much better Charlie / Charlotte!!! Here they are!!! pic.twitter.com/qbloo6OEqq — Martin Dorey (@campervanliving) September 24, 2021

Thank you. I am so pleased you got in touch. Please pass on my heartfelt thanks to Charlie too!!! It all feels like yesterday but of course the girls are all grown up and, for us, it turned out OK. — Martin Dorey (@campervanliving) September 24, 2021

The touching thread has left everyone teary-eyed online, with people joining in to share their own stories about how they, too, were grateful to all the medical professionals who took care of sick children and nursed them back to health.

What an incredible thing to say. Sending you lots of love, your daughter must have been very special — Jane Haynes 🌈⚡️ (@JaneRockHouse) September 25, 2021

As the mother of a child that did not make it, 20 years ago, that makes me so happy for you. Send the picture to her old ward, the staff will love it. — Isabella Hodge (@isabellahodge14) September 24, 2021

This is THE most beautiful thread I have ever read on Twitter. — Debs Frazer (@DebsFrazer) September 25, 2021

Welcome to Bristol Maggie. My boy in Bristol Children’s Hospital (or perhaps Musgrove Park – he spent time in both) 26 years ago. This year he ran his first marathon in 3hrs 50. Amazing #NHS staff gave him that. pic.twitter.com/4cWMWR1UJD — Martin Palmer (@bristolscouse) September 26, 2021

Twas a good view 🥰 pic.twitter.com/umy2nq2Nyd — Amy (@Goff_Moff) September 25, 2021

Tears streaming! My 14 year old son has had two BMTs in Bristol, aged 10 and 11. Despite relapse he’s doing well today. He talks about going to uni in Bristol. I can only imagine how thankful you must feel today! Thanks for the hope this gives us too! — Kathryn Harte (@katharte) September 26, 2021

As someone who also had ALL almost 10 years ago, this thread is probably the best thread I’ve ever seen on Twitter. I’m often reminded of the people who didn’t make it and all the doctors/nurses of @KingstonHospNHS who saved me & allowed me to meet my 1st child. Big love to all x — Mike Campbell (@mikeybhoy10) September 25, 2021

My brother had leukaemia at 4 yrs old and a bone marrow transplant when he was 7.

This was the 80’s & they were so new that he had to go to @RoyalFreeNHS London for it.

He’s 42 now – and I am forever grateful that he’s here!

Good luck to your daughter and Maggie ❤️#thankyouNHS — Heather (@heather250503) September 25, 2021

The parents in this thread who have lost their own children, but who are here, in love and joy for Maggie’s victory, have me in absolute floods. All the very best of luck, lovely girl

❤️❤️❤️ — Femme Loves💚🤍💜 (@FemmeLoves) September 25, 2021