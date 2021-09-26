scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 26, 2021
MUST READ

UK girl joins university next to hospital where she defeated cancer, her dad’s post goes viral

The post also attracted the attention of a nurse who had looked after the girl when she was in the hospital.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 26, 2021 6:57:38 pm
nurse reunited with child she took care, child cancer survivor goes to university, bristol children hospital, cancer survivor reunited nurse, good news, indian expressThe Twitter thread has left netizens emotional.

Sending off their children to university is indeed a very proud moment for any parent. But for one UK dad, it was extra special when his daughter made it to her dorm a few blocks away from a hospital where she had once defeated cancer. As the emotional father shared the image online, it not only went viral but also reunited the family with the nurse that once took care of the girl as a child.

Martin Dorey from Cornwall recently shared a picture of his daughter Maggie who got accepted at Bristol University. The proud father clicked the young student against a window saying that from her new room she can see the Bristol Children’s Hospital. “Tears of joy,” the father added seeing the hospital room where 17 years ago the girl had spent six months “fighting for her life against leukemia”.

Proud of how far his daughter had come, the father took time to acknowledge and thank the healthcare professionals without whose help and care this day would not have been possible. “Thank you NHS,” he tweeted.

The post got many strangers stopping by to wish the girl the best of luck for her future endeavours. But things took a wholesome turn when a woman called Charlotte Higby commented on the post saying it gave her goosebumps. “As a nurse who looked after Maggie all those years ago, I can’t tell you how much this post means. Have an amazing time Maggie!” Higby commented on the post.

Surprised by the unexpected comment, the father joined in to thank the nurse for commenting while enquiring if she was the same “Charlotte / Charlie team who stepped in after an anaphylactic reaction to chemo”. He also passed on another touching story that he had named his other daughter Charlie after the other healthcare professional.

The nurse shared how Maggie’s case has always remained close to her heart and it was wonderful to see her grow into a successsful woman now.

As a ‘thank you’ note, the father shared a photo of his two daughters and asked her to pass on the message to the other nurse as well.

The touching thread has left everyone teary-eyed online, with people joining in to share their own stories about how they, too, were grateful to all the medical professionals who took care of sick children and nursed them back to health.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 26: Latest News

Advertisement