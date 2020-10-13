scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Chicago woman completes exam while in labour, prompts criticism of system

Brianna Hill doesn't know yet if she cleared the bar exam, but she has received a lot of praise from peers and teachers, as well as netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 13, 2020 6:45:11 pm
woman bar exam labour, woman delivers baby bar exam, Illinois bar exam woman labour, chicago remote bar exam, viral news, indian expressWhile everyone was impressed they highlighted how she shouldn't have to be in such a position. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

A Chicago woman made headlines globally after she completed her bar exam despite undergoing labour mid-way during the exam.

Brianna Hill, a recent graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, was all set to take the Illinois bar exam that was originally scheduled to be held on July 28. Delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the exam was re-scheduled to be held in October. But while she was writing the exam remotely, her water broke.

“I thought I would only be 28 weeks pregnant when I took the bar,” Hill told CNN.

Hill was writing an exam that consisted of four 90-minute sections that had to be taken over two days. She said candidates have to sit in front of a computer the entire time they take the test to make sure they didn’t cheat.

Hill told  told NBC Chicago that minutes into her test, she went into labour. “I didn’t think about it because I was in the test,” she said.

According to a report by New York Times, as Hill wasn’t sure when she’d go into labour she had requested additional bathroom breaks. However, her request was denied, which made it even more difficult after she went into labour.

During a break, Hill made a few important calls and then went back to finish the rest of her exam, since her midwife said she didn’t need to go to the hospital. “I cleaned myself up, called my husband and the test kept going,” she said.

Hill finished her essays then went to the hospital where she delivered her baby, who was named Cassius Phillip Hill Andrew.

But she still had another two sections to finish. For the next day’s test, the staff at the hospital provided Hill with an empty room with a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door to let her finish the test. Hill took the rest of the exam in that room and even nursed her baby during breaks, said an ABC News report.

Hill doesn’t know yet if she cleared the bar exam, as the results will be out only in December. However, she has received a lot of praise from peers and teachers, as well as netizens who read reports about how she wrote the exam.

Hill’s story drew attention to others’ ordeals while writing the bar exam, which some said was cruel to those taking them.

The National Conference of Bar Examiners said that the rules for taking tests online — such as prohibiting test takers from exiting camera view during any of the four 90-minute sections — were created to prevent cheating. There is a 30-minute break between each day’s sections, which are shorter than they would normally be for an in-person exam.

