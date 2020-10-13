Chicago woman completes exam while in labour, prompts criticism of system

While everyone was impressed they highlighted how she shouldn't have to be in such a position. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

A Chicago woman made headlines globally after she completed her bar exam despite undergoing labour mid-way during the exam.

Brianna Hill, a recent graduate of the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, was all set to take the Illinois bar exam that was originally scheduled to be held on July 28. Delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the exam was re-scheduled to be held in October. But while she was writing the exam remotely, her water broke.

“I thought I would only be 28 weeks pregnant when I took the bar,” Hill told CNN.

Hill was writing an exam that consisted of four 90-minute sections that had to be taken over two days. She said candidates have to sit in front of a computer the entire time they take the test to make sure they didn’t cheat.

Hill told told NBC Chicago that minutes into her test, she went into labour. “I didn’t think about it because I was in the test,” she said.

According to a report by New York Times, as Hill wasn’t sure when she’d go into labour she had requested additional bathroom breaks. However, her request was denied, which made it even more difficult after she went into labour.

During a break, Hill made a few important calls and then went back to finish the rest of her exam, since her midwife said she didn’t need to go to the hospital. “I cleaned myself up, called my husband and the test kept going,” she said.

Hill finished her essays then went to the hospital where she delivered her baby, who was named Cassius Phillip Hill Andrew.

All around CONGRATS to Brianna Hill ’14 who not only completed the Illinois State Bar exam, but also welcomed her beautiful son into the world in the process! Read more about her memorable experience in the article below. #TransyProud #PioneerSuccess pic.twitter.com/Ci8tq8hH0k — Transylvania Alumni (@TransyAlumni) October 12, 2020

But she still had another two sections to finish. For the next day’s test, the staff at the hospital provided Hill with an empty room with a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door to let her finish the test. Hill took the rest of the exam in that room and even nursed her baby during breaks, said an ABC News report.

Hill doesn’t know yet if she cleared the bar exam, as the results will be out only in December. However, she has received a lot of praise from peers and teachers, as well as netizens who read reports about how she wrote the exam.

Hill’s story drew attention to others’ ordeals while writing the bar exam, which some said was cruel to those taking them.

While she is a badass, this is not some heroic story of overcoming adversity. The Illinois bar should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for forcing this woman to endure labor and birth DURING a stupid exam or risk failing. Disgusting disregard for humanity. https://t.co/9qo8qrYVUR — Res(ting) Jack*o*lantern Face (@subnomnomnom) October 12, 2020

This woman is such a champion. However, this is barbaric: Her water broke during Pt 1 of the exam. “I had already asked for an accommodation to get up and go to the bathroom because I was 38 weeks pregnant, and they said I’d get flagged for cheating.” https://t.co/grNa938RGy — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) October 11, 2020

I had the same reaction. I went into the hospital before one set of law school exams that they let me make up. 2 years later I was in the hospital during Bar Exams. They let me write them when I was better. — PSBlaw (@BregmanPs) October 10, 2020

While this is no doubt amazing & a feat, I think we should be careful not to endorse messaging that suggests women must suffer, endure and challenge their very being just to get by. — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) October 11, 2020

In a society that doesn’t put ‘resilience’ over care, & where she would have known that her opportunities aren’t thwarted by being pregnant or choosing to have a family, this wouldn’t have happened.

Child bearing isn’t some obstacle that women must overcome. — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) October 11, 2020

This is presented as an impressive story of perseverance, but it’s incredibly cruel! Speaks not only to how the bar exam is a hazing ritual, but also to the misogyny in our society. Imagine thinking this is an Okay way to treat someone who’s giving birth. https://t.co/GYdNIK84Ar — Sarah Lazare (@sarahlazare) October 12, 2020

The National Conference of Bar Examiners said that the rules for taking tests online — such as prohibiting test takers from exiting camera view during any of the four 90-minute sections — were created to prevent cheating. There is a 30-minute break between each day’s sections, which are shorter than they would normally be for an in-person exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd