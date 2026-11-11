‘Man in the Bean’ conspiracy: Why hundreds gathered to push a famous US sculpture

People gathered to push Chicago’s iconic Cloud Gate sculpture after a conspiracy theory claimed a man was trapped inside the massive steel structure.

By: Trends Desk
4 min readNew DelhiNov 11, 2026 01:55 PM IST
Chicago giant bean push theoryThe invitation quickly went viral on social media, drawing hundreds of participants (Photo: @HolyMolySakura/X)

Hundreds of people gathered at Chicago’s Millennium Park on November 8 in an unusual attempt to push the city’s iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, popularly known as ‘The Bean’, exactly seven inches to the left. The bizarre gathering was inspired by an internet conspiracy theory claiming that a man is trapped inside the massive steel structure.

According to CBS News, the event began with an anonymous flyer inviting people to participate in an initiative titled ‘Push the Bean’. The invitation quickly went viral on social media, drawing hundreds of participants who assembled around the sculpture at 12.47 pm on Sunday.

The conspiracy theory alleged that British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor trapped a man inside the hollow structure of Cloud Gate, where he has supposedly been living in isolation behind its reflective surface. According to the hoax, hidden ventilation systems provide the man with food and air.

‘Man in the Bean’

The ‘Man in the Bean’ rumour gained widespread attention in July 2025, when a group of protesters dressed in black gathered outside the sculpture on the opening day of the Lollapalooza music festival. They demanded that authorities rescue the person ‘trapped’ inside. The group also claimed that maintenance work around the plaza was being used to secretly deliver supplies to him.

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The unusual allegations prompted concerned calls to local officials. Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly dismissed the claims with a joke, suggesting that the man had actually been freed years earlier. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also responded to the bizarre protest movement.

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The conspiracy theory has since inspired a mockumentary titled Man in the Bean, released on YouTube earlier this year.

Cloud Gate, located at AT&T Plaza in Chicago’s Millennium Park, is one of Kapoor’s most recognisable public artworks. Inspired by liquid mercury, the elliptical sculpture measures 33 feet high, 66 feet long and 42 feet wide. It is made from 168 seamlessly welded and highly polished stainless steel plates.

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