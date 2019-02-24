Chicago man’s winter proposal written in snow is winning hearts online

When it comes to marriage proposals, often people go out of their way to make the moment special. And that is exactly what a Chicago man decided to do while popping the question to his girlfriend. Making most of the snowfall in the area, Bob Lempa spelt out “Marry me” at a park outside his girlfriend’s office so she could see it from the window of her office that was on the 37th floor.

It did not take long for the grand gesture to go viral after a picture of it was shared by Chicago Park District on Facebook along with a caption that read, “Chicago’s parks offer some of the best backdrops for marriage proposals. Someone just popped the big ❓ at Maggie Daley Park. She said yes! Did you propose in a Chicago park?”

Though Lempa wanted to pop the question on Valentine’s Day this year to his girlfriend of nine years Peggy Baker, he wasn’t able to do so as there was no snow. Hence, he waited for the right moment, stated a WGN9 report. “I had been by Maggie Daley Park a number of times just getting the feel of where I could do it, how big it would have to be because Peggy’s on the 37th floor so I knew it had to be big to be seen,” Lempa told the news website.

Interestingly, Baker wasn’t the first one to see the grand proposal. “Other people had noticed it earlier but I hadn’t noticed it until I saw a few other people looking out the window, so I knew something was going on but I really didn’t know it would be for me,” she told the news company.