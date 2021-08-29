Chicago couple send $240 invoice to guests who did not turn up for their wedding

We have heard of huge, expensive weddings but guests being charged for not attending a reception is somewhat of a rarety.

A couple from Chicago sent invoices to the guests who decided to not attend the wedding reception without informing the couple. Calling them the “No Call, No Show” guests, Doug Simmons and Dedra McGee said they would charge these guests $240 for the reception dinner for them and their plus-ones.

Posting the photo of the invoice on Facebook, Doug wrote, “Don’t be offended when I send this #invoice to you. It’s gonna look something like this. I’ll be sending it via email and certified mail… just in case you say you ain’t get the email 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 #PETTYPOST”

A note on the invoice reads, “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception during the Final Headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance. You can pay via Zelle or PayPal. Please reach out to us and let us know which method of payment works for you. Thank you!”

The guests were given one month to pay the amount by the couple whose wedding took place at Royalton Negril Resort & Spa in Jamaica.

In another post, Doug wrote, “I got over 200+ inbox messages from people thanking me for the #INVOICE post. Many have shared horror stories about people who no showed on them. Weddings & birthday parties… very sad. My #PETTYPOST has turned into something deeper… it has exposed people’s lack of accountability and always finding a way to make themselves the victim.”

Doug told the New York Post that he and his wife were hurt because guests did not show up at their planned dream wedding and that made them take this step.

“Four times we asked, ‘Are you available to come, can you make it?,’ and they kept saying ‘Yes,’ ” said Doug adding that they had to pay in advance since this was a destination wedding in Jamaica.

Saying that no one informed the couple about not being able to attend the wedding, Doug told the Post, “That’s all I was asking. If you tell me you can’t make it, I would be understanding — but to tell me nothing, but then let me pay for you and your plus ones? Four people became eight people. I took that personally.”

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol pic.twitter.com/ZAYfGITkxP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2021

After the photo of the invoice went viral, netizens showed their surprise at the couple’s move. While some called it a “tacky” move, many others appreciated it and talked about their own experiences of people not showing up after confirming.

You know what, barring a hospital worthy emergency you have an obligation to show up. People pay per plate & they can reduce the number of dinners with a reasonable notice; so honestly I’m here for it. — Lia Marie (@Liamarie_life) August 25, 2021

$240 is a lot to waste. …if there’s not proper excuse for not showing, they owe them people lol. — Magnegra (@Daniellesssssss) August 24, 2021

I’d send it back right away pic.twitter.com/LHa7EAC1ng — Hedgehog no. 1 (@hedgehogkibble) August 24, 2021

Nah, this is petty. You create a budget for any event in advance. Either you can afford it if everyone shows up or not. No shows at a wedding might be personally hurtful but guests don’t owe you shit. — Leona’s Love Quest 💕 (@LeonasLoveQuest) August 24, 2021

It’s not about being able to afford it, it’s about the principle. I had this done to me and I think it’s highly disrespect to rsvp “yes”’to a wedding and just not show. So much time/effort/ money goes into a wedding. It’s unfair! — BarbaraBeauté🇭🇹 (@barbarabeaute_) August 24, 2021

I wish I’d thought of this. A third of the people who RSVP’d for our wedding didn’t show up. We paid for a LOT of food that went to waste (though it was a LOT LESS than than $120 a plate). — Jackie Barbosa (A BIT OF ROUGH is out now!) (@jackiebarbosa) August 24, 2021