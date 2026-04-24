Woman drives truck over Lamborghini in Florida parking lot crash, video goes viral: WATCH

In the footage now doing the rounds, the Lamborghini is moving slowly through the lot, seemingly searching for a parking spot. Out of nowhere, the truck enters the frame with noticeably more speed than you would expect in that setting.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 24, 2026 03:40 PM IST
Florida parking lot crash LamborghiniAccording to reports, no injuries were recorded.
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What looks like a scene straight out of a staged internet clip actually unfolded in real life in a Florida parking lot. A lifted Chevrolet Silverado ended up driving directly over a Lamborghini Huracán, climbing onto its front before coming to a halt.

At first glance, it feels too absurd to be genuine. Moments like this usually scream “rage bait”, the kind designed to farm reactions online. But this one isn’t staged. The sequence is as real as it is bizarre.

In the footage now doing the rounds, the Lamborghini is moving slowly through the lot, seemingly searching for a parking spot. Out of nowhere, the truck enters the frame with noticeably more speed than you would expect in that setting. There is no visible attempt to correct course or brake hard before impact. Instead, the truck continues forward and ends up riding over the front of the low-slung supercar.

It all happens in a matter of seconds, but it is the kind of clip that makes you watch it twice just to be sure.

Watch the video:

 

According to reports, no injuries were recorded. The video has since spread widely across social media, showing not just the moment of impact but also the aftermath, where a crane is used to separate the two vehicles as bystanders gather around, many recording the scene.

As expected, the internet had plenty to say. One user wrote, “Even if I have the money, this is one of the reasons why I’ll never buy a car like Lamborghini, two close to the ground for my liking.”

Another added, “That’s a costly ‘oops’ moment, hope everyone’s okay, because that kind of mistake hurts the wallet a lot more than the ego.”

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The incident has also sparked a wave of memes, with many joking about how an insurance company would even begin to process something like this.

Here are the best memes:

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This report is based on unverified social media footage of a vehicle incident and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. As this involves high-value property damage and real-world traffic behavior, it does not constitute professional automotive or insurance advice.

 

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