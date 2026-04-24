Woman drives truck over Lamborghini in Florida parking lot crash, video goes viral: WATCH

What looks like a scene straight out of a staged internet clip actually unfolded in real life in a Florida parking lot. A lifted Chevrolet Silverado ended up driving directly over a Lamborghini Huracán, climbing onto its front before coming to a halt.

At first glance, it feels too absurd to be genuine. Moments like this usually scream “rage bait”, the kind designed to farm reactions online. But this one isn’t staged. The sequence is as real as it is bizarre.

In the footage now doing the rounds, the Lamborghini is moving slowly through the lot, seemingly searching for a parking spot. Out of nowhere, the truck enters the frame with noticeably more speed than you would expect in that setting. There is no visible attempt to correct course or brake hard before impact. Instead, the truck continues forward and ends up riding over the front of the low-slung supercar.