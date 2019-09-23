‘Love is Love’: Gay couple kiss in front of anti-LGBTQIA protesters in viral photo

Joe Fergus and Robert Brookes from the UK became social media stars after they decided to kiss in front of religious protesters, who held banners warning the LGBTQIA community of God’s “wrath”.

The couple, who are in their early 20s, were attending a production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Stoneyhouse Arts centre in Chester. Protesters had gathered outside the auditorium, holding banners with messages like “Flee from the wrath to come” and “Be sure your sin will find you out”, and shouted quotes from the Bible at those attending.

While some argued with the protesters, the couple decided to kiss and said it was to put forward their point that ‘Love is Love’.

“When haters be hating, the best thing to do is spread the love,” Fergus wrote while sharing their kissing photo, which many dubbed as “iconic”.

The photo quickly went viral after it was shared by the Chester Pride page.

“I respect everyone is entitled to their opinion, however, I am also entitled to kiss my boyfriend wherever I want without judgment, and that’s what we are fighting for,” Fergus told Metro.

People were full of praise for the couple for the gesture:

The musical, which has been going for 45 years and currently stars former Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton as part of a nationwide tour, also shared a video of its song The Time Warp — performing in front of the protesters along with a rainbow flag.

LOVE AND ROCKY HORROR WILL ALWAYS WIN !!! 🌈🌈💕💕💕 our wonderful cast doing the Time Warp for the protestors! @rockyhorroruk #rockyhorror #loveislove #loveconquersall PLEASE SHARE pic.twitter.com/k8NDmeJD1a — joanne k clifton (@joanneclifton) September 19, 2019

The theatre also tweeted following the protests and wrote, “Storyhouse is and always will be a safe space. We celebrate and support LGBTQ+ communities – always. Let’s have a FABULOUS night & week.”