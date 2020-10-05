Memes and jokes after Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets

Sunday’s win, which was much needed for the team after hitting rock bottom of the score board, was celebrated on Twitter with memes and jokes.

Chennai Super Kings hit their way to a 10 wicket victory against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday in Dubai thanks to a stellar opening partnership between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. CSK’s fans celebrated on Twitter with memes and jokes as it was some much needed relief for the team that’s at the bottom of the points table.

The opening partnership took the Dhoni-led team to its second victory in the ongoing IPL 2020 season.

Here are some of the reactions:

#CSKvsKXIP

*Kings XI Punjab bowlers struggling for a wicket to break the partnership. pic.twitter.com/wbHpBPK3Wq — Dheeraj (@blacklisted_x3) October 5, 2020

#CSKvsKXIP CSK haters condition ryt now – pic.twitter.com/t0gVPVrl2Y — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) October 4, 2020

Sunday’s match also saw the second-highest target being chased down in the IPL without losing a wicket.

