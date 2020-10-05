Memes and jokes after Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets

Chennai Super Kings hit their way to a 10 wicket victory against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday in Dubai thanks to a stellar opening partnership between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. CSK’s fans celebrated on Twitter with memes and jokes as it was some much needed relief for the team that’s at the bottom of the points table.
The opening partnership took the Dhoni-led team to its second victory in the ongoing IPL 2020 season.
Here are some of the reactions:
#CSKvsKXIP
Meanwhile:
KXIP BOWLERS TRYING TO BREAK CSK’S💛 OPENING PARTNERSHIP👅👅 pic.twitter.com/bJN63pbNNo
— Iťž H®û$h! (@IHh56837962) October 5, 2020
#CSKvsKXIP
*Kings XI Punjab bowlers struggling for a wicket to break the partnership. pic.twitter.com/wbHpBPK3Wq
— Dheeraj (@blacklisted_x3) October 5, 2020
Hater’s of @ChennaiIPL after win over Punjab 😅😅 @ShaneRWatson33 & @faf1307 🔥🔥 @msdhoni & @ChennaiIPL❤️❤️ #CSKvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/sbDCJzLBcB
— Mohit Tiwari (@mohittiwari5398) October 4, 2020
Massss Comeback 🔥 #CSKvsKXIP #IPL2020 @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/BKoGrxFEcL
— Comedy Tonic Telugu (@ComedyTonic) October 4, 2020
#cskians Be like this every match#cskvskxip @RJ_Balaji @StarSportsTamil pic.twitter.com/rJ1dB0Mjmj
— Ashik (@Ashikofficiall) October 4, 2020
#CSKvsKXIP
KXIP blower’s to faf and Watson: pic.twitter.com/VAEreV2fgZ
— Akshay 🖤 (@tHE_faLLen__one) October 4, 2020
CSK haters condition ryt now – pic.twitter.com/t0gVPVrl2Y
— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) October 4, 2020
Didn’t lose a wicket in PP#CSKvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/voTfYQvmgV
— Sairam Parshi (@Sairamparshi07) October 4, 2020
Punjab bowlers right now…#CSKvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/c1k7IgJ1JV
— Prince Pavan (@honestlypavn) October 4, 2020
#CSKvsKXIP
CSK fans watching today’s match be like:- pic.twitter.com/MIXMgYWpv9
— BAKCHOD HUMOUR (@HumourBakchod) October 4, 2020
#CSKvsKXIP
Le @ChennaiIPL to @lionsdenkxip pic.twitter.com/e3wQp5fcb2
— Harshil Rathod 🏹 (@Harshil_Rathod_) October 4, 2020
Sunday’s match also saw the second-highest target being chased down in the IPL without losing a wicket.
