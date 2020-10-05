scorecardresearch
Monday, October 05, 2020
Hathras case

Memes and jokes after Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets

Though Kings XI Punjab set a target of 179, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis took the Dhoni-led team to victory.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 5, 2020 12:34:31 pm
IPL, IPL 2020, csk, kx1p, csk vs kx1p, Chennai super kings vs. Kings XI Punjab, csk ipl 2020, ipl 2020 news, sports news, ipl 2020 memes, Trending news, Indian Express newsSunday’s win, which was much needed for the team after hitting rock bottom of the score board, was celebrated on Twitter with memes and jokes.

Chennai Super Kings hit their way to a 10 wicket victory against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday in Dubai thanks to a stellar opening partnership between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. CSK’s fans celebrated on Twitter with memes and jokes as it was some much needed relief for the team that’s at the bottom of the points table. 

The opening partnership took the Dhoni-led team to its second victory in the ongoing IPL 2020 season.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sunday’s match also saw the second-highest target being chased down in the IPL without losing a wicket.

