Watch: Chennai man makes Guinness World Record by driving auto-rickshaw on two wheels for 2.2 km

Doing a side-wheelie with any vehicle is no easy feat and may often look straight-out of some Hollywood action movie. Now, an auto-rickshaw driver has taken social media by storm as he performs the stunt with his vehicle. He and his auto have driven their way directly into the coveted Guinness World Record (GWR).

Sharing a video of a Chennai man, Jagathish M, on its social media handles, GWR introduced the record holder for furthest side-wheelie on an auto rickshaw. Dubbing his Guinness attempt as an “epic” side wheelie, the GWR’s website stated that for the record he drove a remarkable distance of 2.2 km while balancing the vehicle just on two wheels.

Although the young man from Tamil Nadu made the record in late 2015, the video resurfaced once again recently, wowing all online.

Watch the video here:

According to the record website, the man had appeared on the reality TV show “Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega”, during which he set the record for the ‘Furthest distance side-wheel’. he performed the stunt at the Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai. “I never thought this record was achievable, but … I am satisfied,” he was quoted as saying in the website.

Driving his vehicle at a speed of 80 kph, the talented driver was seen skillfully maneuvering before he used the steering handles to transfer the vehicle onto two wheels. While many called for Fast and Furious’ auto-rickshaw edition, others dubbed him a “Certified Rajni fan” online.