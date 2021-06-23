This chemistry book from Sri Lanka featuring Breaking Bad character has netizens in splits

American crime-series Breaking Bad may have been over, but its popularity refuses to die. And as more and more people keep discovering the hit show, every now and then something related to the show gets them talking. The new one being a cover of a textbook from Sri Lanka which features Jesse Pinkman!

In a hilarious instance of ‘life imitating art’, the chemistry book shows series’ lead character Pinkman played by Aaron Paul, donning a hazmat suit while holding a glass beaker. Yes, among many stock photos used on the cover of the book which reads ‘Science for Technology’, Paul’s image from the show features on the top.

The Sinhala text at the bottom reads, “Chemistry for Chemical Industry ” and many joked it really suggests ‘profitable’ means to utilise knowledge. Naturally, the image quickly went viral taking social media by storm, with many wondering what are the contents inside.

For the uninitiated, the show revolves around the main characters, Walter. H White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), making crystal meth in broken and makeshift laboratories and selling them.

From Reddit to Facebook, the photo is going viral triggering hilarious reactions online. While some jokingly said it’s a book on how to get “high in life”, others wondered why it was Jesse and not his master who featured on the book’s cover. Although, White, also known as Heisenberg, was indeed a chemistry teacher, many joked it might not have been the best example of using chemical knowledge to impart to students.