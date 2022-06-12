Watch: Chef duo rustles up world’s largest chicken nugget

Celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni from the USA and Lynn Davis from Japan have created another world record. This time they have cooked the biggest chicken nugget in the world. Earlier, the duo had baked the largest cake pop in the world weighing 44.24 kg.

On Saturday, Nick DiGiovanni posted a YouTube video that showed him along with Lynn (popularly known as Lynja) cooking a large 20.960-kg chicken nugget.

The duo first used 40 slices of bread and mashed them in half a gallon of milk. They then whisked 40 eggs and went on to season 18 kg of ground chicken with spices. They then mixed the whisked eggs, milk-soaked bread, and seasoned ground chicken together.

The two chefs then added the chicken nugget mix in a specially made contraption and coated it with beaten eggs and breadcrumbs using paint brushes. Finally, the mix was cooked in a commercial oven.

Halfway through the cooking, the baked chicken nugget was pulled out so that it can be coated once more with breadcrumb mix before it is cooked again.

Finally, when the chicken nugget was cooked, it was weighed and inspected by Guinness World Records Adjudicator Claire Stephens, who then announced it as the world’s largest chicken nugget.

DiGiovanni’s cooking tutorial of the massive chicken nugget got over 7.6 lakh views in less than 24 hours.

Commenting on the video, a YouTube user wrote, “These two are going to claim all the records for largest food at this rate! I love all the videos where Nick and Lynja collaborate, they always make my day ”