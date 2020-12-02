Chef David Chang hailed after donating prize money from ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

Chang joked his gambling habit paid off.

Celebrity chef David Chang not only created history by becoming the first celebrity to win the top prize on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’, but also received a lot of praise after donating all his winnings.

Chang, the founder of the Momofuku restaurant group and host of popular Netflix series ‘Ugly Delicious’, said he will donate the million dollars to restaurant workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the government won’t help out restaurant workers…we have to do what we can to help out,” Chang tweeted.

Chang is donating the prize to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a Texas-based crisis relief organisation for people in the food and beverage industry.

My gambling problem finally pays off…

$1 million for hospitality workers in need via @SouthernSmokeTX 💥 https://t.co/Q6ZL4w6XiD — david chang (@davidchang) November 30, 2020

“Having a million dollars right now, in this moment, is a game changer for many, many families,” Chang says in a video clip of the episode, which was broadcast Sunday.

“And yes, half a million is as well — and I want to say ‘No, just take the money!’ — but I’m not,” he said.

For his final question, Chang was asked to name the first US president to have electricity in the White House. When he wasn’t sure of the answer he called his friend ESPN journalist Mina Kimes for help with the correct answer – President Benjamin Harrison.

Later he joked online saying “Always good to have friends that did well in school!!”

“Always wanted to hold a giant check on television,” writer and producer Alan Yang, who presented Chang with his prize money, tweeted.

Always wanted to hold a giant check on television. Thanks @millionairetv! Asian trivia dream team ftw 🇰🇷🇹🇼 @davidchang @minakimes pic.twitter.com/s1HBrNAZZQ — Alan Yang 楊維榕 (@alanyang) November 30, 2020

The Southern Smoke Foundation, started in 2015 by chef Chris Shepherd, has so far distributed $4,097,425 to 2,071 people in the US.

“To date, Southern Smoke has distributed more than $5.7 million, both directly to people in need via the Emergency Relief Fund and to organizations that represent the needs of people in our industry,” the organisation says on its website.

Many on social media praised Chang for his kind and selfless gesture.

Pretty awesome for a guy directly affected by his restaurants having to close their doors permanently over #COVID to get this win for the industry! Restaurants need us now more than ever! Keep eating our (safely) and getting take out when you can! https://t.co/P0tfIY1HWC — Jeff O’Donnell (@JeffODJr) December 2, 2020

One of the brightest moments in this whole COVID mess. Congrats @davidchang https://t.co/ipepFATusW — Dan the A (@dantheautomator) November 30, 2020

This is amazing! Dude won a million dollars and gave it all to hospital workers 🙏🏽 this guy deserves the best in life. Amazing and selfless gesture 🙏🏽🖤 https://t.co/vjA53Z0qNa — 🔥 Lightskin Scott 🌵 (@AstroBeanX) December 1, 2020

The fact that he did this for an industry in need, and we are desperately in need…..I cried https://t.co/vbzsg4RGl1 — kelsey (@thenameskelsey) December 1, 2020

I hope your generosity is contagious… thank you! Well done! https://t.co/e7P7KvZSOe — Yoyo oc (@YoyoOc) December 1, 2020

I have always been a fan of @davidchang restaurants, his shows and of course that adorable baby of his but this really makes him one of my favorite humans ever not to mention the first celebrity ever to win! We need more of this in the world ❤️ #DavidChangFTW #GivingTuesday https://t.co/FIA0tY8EvZ — April Longhitano 🧚🏻 (@AprilLonghitano) December 2, 2020

Two of my favorite people doing great things and raising money for an extremely worthy cause. Folks, this made me very happy. @davidchang and @minakimes are true legends. https://t.co/TnJBgdmtrQ — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 30, 2020

You know it’s a good day on a Monday when @mspears96 got the crew dancing and @minakimes is helping people win $ 1 million dollars as well. @danorlovsky7 @LauraRutledge killing it today. 👏🏼👏🏼💯💯 — That Guy Garrett🔥🔥 (@GaryStud94) November 30, 2020

David Chang is an absolute legend https://t.co/SSs9bfJ5Sl — jack (@972tothe718) November 30, 2020

Thank you Chef Chang we need more people like you shining light on the hard times in this industry right now! https://t.co/iI60G1g6mX — Andy (@thegoldenaj) November 30, 2020

My husband and I have been servers for over 20 years and lost jobs to Covid in March. Watching you win was like watching the team we all play for win. Congratulations! Thank you for fighting for people like us. 💙 — Andi B (@andib760) November 30, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.