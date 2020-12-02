scorecardresearch
Chef David Chang hailed after donating prize money from ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

Chang, the founder of the Momofuku restaurant group and host of popular Netflix series 'Ugly Delicious', said he will donate the million dollars to restaurant workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 2, 2020 2:45:28 pm
david chang, david chang who wants to be a millionaire, david chang donate million dollars, chef david chang donate millions restaurant industry, covid 19 pandemic, viral news, good news, indian expressChang joked his gambling habit paid off.

Celebrity chef David Chang not only created history by becoming the first celebrity to win the top prize on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’, but also received a lot of praise after donating all his winnings.

“Since the government won’t help out restaurant workers…we have to do what we can to help out,” Chang tweeted.

Chang is donating the prize to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a Texas-based crisis relief organisation for people in the food and beverage industry.

“Having a million dollars right now, in this moment, is a game changer for many, many families,” Chang says in a video clip of the episode, which was broadcast Sunday.

“And yes, half a million is as well — and I want to say ‘No, just take the money!’ — but I’m not,” he said.

For his final question, Chang was asked to name the first US president to have electricity in the White House. When he wasn’t sure of the answer he called his friend ESPN journalist Mina Kimes for help with the correct answer – President Benjamin Harrison.

Later he joked online saying “Always good to have friends that did well in school!!”

“Always wanted to hold a giant check on television,” writer and producer Alan Yang, who presented Chang with his prize money, tweeted.

The Southern Smoke Foundation, started in 2015 by chef Chris Shepherd, has so far distributed $4,097,425 to 2,071 people in the US.

“To date, Southern Smoke has distributed more than $5.7 million, both directly to people in need via the Emergency Relief Fund and to organizations that represent the needs of people in our industry,” the organisation says on its website.

Many on social media praised Chang for his kind and selfless gesture.

