Watch: Chef creates chocolate motorcycle and netizens can’t stop drooling

After stunning his followers with a chocolate telescope and a 90-kilogram elephant, pastry chef Amaury Guichon has impressed netizens with his latest sculpture – a chocolate motorcycle.

A video, which was shared on his official social media accounts, features Guichon moulding and creating the details before showcasing his handiwork.

“Chocolate Motorcycle! 🏍I especially loved working on the Coil and the Wheels! What do you think?” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral online.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 3 lakh views with netizens quite impressed with the chef’s creation.

“The safest motorcycle,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.