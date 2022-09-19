‘Opposites attract’: This cheetah’s choice of best friend will leave you surprised

Cheetahs have been in the news in the past few days because of their re-introduction in India after more than 70 years. But have you ever wondered whom the fastest animal on earth is friends with?

A video posted on Instagram shows a cheetah’s “best friend” and it is so unlikely a friendship that it would leave you surprised. Carson Springs Wildlife, a wildlife refuge in Florida, US, shared a video of a cheetah “being friends” with a tortoise on September 10.

The Instagram video shows the cheetah named Tuesday lying in a grassland with a tortoise named Penzi. The cheetah is seen rubbing its head on the tortoise’s shell. “Tuesday and Penzi are best friends. Come see them at Carson Springs Wildlife!!!” said the caption of the video.

The video has received more than one million views. Many netizens pointed out how “opposites attract” in the comments section.

“They are the best! Can’t wait to see them at open house!!!” commented an Instagram user. “Two different cultures, two different lifestyles, and still the best of friends! What a wonderful world this would be if humans could do the same! Absolutely beautiful!” posted another. “Talk about opposite ends of the speed spectrum. Opposites attract!” wrote a third.

“When you and your friends have nothing in common yet y’all like hanging out,” posted another netizen.

In another video, the cheetah is also seen eating the tortoise’s diet.

Asiatic cheetahs went extinct in India in 1952. Currently only Iran has the species in the wild, numbering around 12. The majority of the remaining 7,000-strong population of the big cats around the world are African cheetahs–eight of which were flown from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on September 17.