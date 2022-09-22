Watch: Cheetah jumps onto safari vehicle, man clicks selfie with it; angers netizens

Craze for clicking a selfie is seen among many and sometimes people even go to extreme lengths to click a photograph that can go viral. Such people even risk their life for a photo that would garner thousands of likes on social media. Such behaviour was witnessed in a video that shows a man clicking a selfie with a cheetah and it didn’t go down well with netizens.

In the viral video, a cheetah is seen approaching a safari vehicle and hopping onto it. From the windscreen, the big cat jumps to the sunroof and rests there. The tourists inside the vehicle are heard panicking over the cheetah’s move.

Later, the cheetah makes itself comfortable under the sunroof and is seen panting amid the scorching heat. Meanwhile, people inside the vehicle are seen clicking photographs and recording visuals. Shocking everyone, a man emerges from the seat, stands close to the animal and poses for a selfie.

With the world’s fastest animal in the background, the man maintains his cool amid the animal’s growl. They exchange glances and the man continues to click the photograph.

Watch the video here:

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Clement Ben was captioned “African Selfie…Cheetah style.” The man’s act did not go down well with netizens. A user commented, “Hey wat u guys r doing watch out.. Thang God he s not hungry otherwise…..” Another user wrote, “Never turn your back to a big cat.”