Woman asks ChatGPT to write email to airline after flight delayed by 6 hours, netizens aren’t impressed

ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI, has been in the news ever since its launch late last year. The chatbot has been designed to answer queries and questions posed to it in a conversational way. The platform aims to replace the task of writing emails, letters and has even been used to write college essays and pass exams.

A woman used the chatbot to write an email to an airline after her flight was delayed for more than six hours and ChatGPT wrote an elaborate mail.

The woman named Cherie Luo (@cherie.brooke), asked ChatGPT to write a polite but passively aggressive and firm email to an airline. She said her flight was delayed by 6 hours with no updates and the priority pass lounge did not admit her even after she waited for three hours on their waitlist.

“Dear (Airline), I am writing to express my extreme frustration and disappointment with the experience I had on my recent flight with your airline. Firstly, my flight was significantly delayed by 6 hours with no updates or communication from your staff while we were at the airport. This caused a great deal of inconvenience and stress for myself and my fellow travelers, as we were left in the dark about what was going on and when we would be able to leave,” it wrote in the mail.

“Secondly, despite being a priority pass member, I was unable to access the lounge despite being on the waitlist for over 3 hours,” it wrote further. The woman said she couldn’t have written the email better herself.

Since being posted in December last year, the video has amassed more than 2.6 million views. However, netizens were not impressed with ChatGPT being used for writing the mail, and joked that even the airline will respond by using artificial intelligence.

“And the company will reply using Chat GPT,” commented a user. “Plot twist: The airline reply is also an automated AI response,” joked another. “The human ability to think, articulate and communicate will be lost in the next decade..machines will determine our responses and actions. The repercussions beyond just lost jobs..how can be people be amazed at this,” expressed a third.