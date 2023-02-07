scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Chase between a crocodile and an antelope in a river leaves netizens breathless

The clip shows a Red Lechwe, a type of antelope, trying to cross a river and being chased by a crocodile.

Chase between a crocodile and an antelope in a riverThe 50-second clip is heart-stopping to watch as the antelope tries its best to escape.

Life in the wild is about survival with predators trying to hunt prey while animals being hunted try their best to escape. A video showing such a fascinating occurrence between a crocodile and an antelope was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Vinod Kapri and it is going viral.

Also Read |Crocodile gallops towards man, gives people goosebumps. Watch viral video

The clip shows a Red Lechwe, a type of antelope, trying to cross a river and being chased by a crocodile. The 50-second clip is heart-stopping to watch as the antelope tries its best to escape. As the crocodile gets closer, the antelope starts galloping in the water and manages to save itself in the nick of time. The antelope escapes after getting on the land. “A TOP class climax!,” Kapri captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

The clip was originally shared by Twitter account @sonofselassie and it has received more than 24,000 views.

“Unpopular opinion: Animals eat other animals as a biological need. They have no choice! As happy as we are for the deer, it’s equally sad if the crocodile doesn’t survive as a consequence of missing it’s kill and potentially starving,” commented a user. “When Almighty wants to save nobody can harm,” said another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

Last month, a shocking incident was recorded on camera that showed a giant crocodile carrying the body of a drowned child. The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda showed a crocodile swimming through the water and seemingly carrying a child’s body on top of it as it approaches the rescue team’s boat. A man pulls up the little child’s body and places it safely on the boat.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 15:13 IST
Next Story

AI-generated baby avatars of Shark Tank judges amuse netizens

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close