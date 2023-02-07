Watch: Chase between a crocodile and an antelope in a river leaves netizens breathless

Life in the wild is about survival with predators trying to hunt prey while animals being hunted try their best to escape. A video showing such a fascinating occurrence between a crocodile and an antelope was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Vinod Kapri and it is going viral.

The clip shows a Red Lechwe, a type of antelope, trying to cross a river and being chased by a crocodile. The 50-second clip is heart-stopping to watch as the antelope tries its best to escape. As the crocodile gets closer, the antelope starts galloping in the water and manages to save itself in the nick of time. The antelope escapes after getting on the land. “A TOP class climax!,” Kapri captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

A TOP class climax !

🥰 pic.twitter.com/17jDM9cNpY — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) February 6, 2023

The clip was originally shared by Twitter account @sonofselassie and it has received more than 24,000 views.

“Unpopular opinion: Animals eat other animals as a biological need. They have no choice! As happy as we are for the deer, it’s equally sad if the crocodile doesn’t survive as a consequence of missing it’s kill and potentially starving,” commented a user. “When Almighty wants to save nobody can harm,” said another.

Last month, a shocking incident was recorded on camera that showed a giant crocodile carrying the body of a drowned child. The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda showed a crocodile swimming through the water and seemingly carrying a child’s body on top of it as it approaches the rescue team’s boat. A man pulls up the little child’s body and places it safely on the boat.