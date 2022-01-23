scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Chand Nawab, netizens’ favourite Pakistan reporter is back. This time he talks about Karachi weather

“Right now, I am not in any desert of Arabia but on the seashore of Karachi… Dubai and Saudi Arabia can be experienced in Karachi today,” Nawab says in the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 23, 2022 6:08:38 pm
Chand Nawab, Pakistani reporter, Chand Nawab on Karachi weather, Chand Nawab on camel, Bajrangi Bhaijan, indian expressNawab is seen sitting on top of a camel and reporting as dust swirls around him in the video

Chand Nawab, the reporter from Pakistan known for his unique reporting style, is back and this time he is talking about Karachi’s weather. In a video, Nawab is seen reporting about the dusty winds in Karachi.

“Karachi’s weather is very pleasant and cool and cold wind is blowing. People from cities can come to see this storm. My hair is flying, dirt is going in my mouth and I can’t open my eyes,” he is heard saying in the video.

“Skinny and weak people should not come to the seashore today, otherwise they can fly with the wind,” he also says, adding that Karachi’s weather is so nice people don’t need to visit the Middle East.

He also invites people to the place along with their families and children. Later, he is seen sitting on top of a camel and reporting as dust swirls around him. “Right now, I am not in any desert of Arabia but on the seashore of Karachi… Dubai and Saudi Arabia can be experienced in Karachi today,” Nawab says.

Watch the video here:

“Chand Nawab reporting on Karachi’s dusty winter winds. Warns doblay-patlay people that they can be blown away by the dust storm,” Naila Inayat, also a journalist, tweeted as she shared Nawab’s video.

The video that has garnered more than 11,000 views so far has turned netizens nostalgic. “You like him or not but he is amazing entertainer reporter, most of indian know him after Bajrangi Bhaijan,” commented a user.

Nawab needs no introduction as avid social media users and Bollywood buffs know him for the 2008 video. In that video, posted by his colleagues, he can be seen trying to finish his piece to camera that had become an internet sensation. Bajrangi Bhaijan director Kabir Khan used the same sequence in his movie to introduce Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Chand Nawab.

