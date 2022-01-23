Chand Nawab, netizens’ favourite Pakistan reporter is back. This time he talks about Karachi weather

Chand Nawab, the reporter from Pakistan known for his unique reporting style, is back and this time he is talking about Karachi’s weather. In a video, Nawab is seen reporting about the dusty winds in Karachi.

“Karachi’s weather is very pleasant and cool and cold wind is blowing. People from cities can come to see this storm. My hair is flying, dirt is going in my mouth and I can’t open my eyes,” he is heard saying in the video.

“Skinny and weak people should not come to the seashore today, otherwise they can fly with the wind,” he also says, adding that Karachi’s weather is so nice people don’t need to visit the Middle East.

He also invites people to the place along with their families and children. Later, he is seen sitting on top of a camel and reporting as dust swirls around him. “Right now, I am not in any desert of Arabia but on the seashore of Karachi… Dubai and Saudi Arabia can be experienced in Karachi today,” Nawab says.

Watch the video here:

Chand Nawab reporting on Karachi’s dusty winter winds. Warns doblay-patlay people that they can be blown away by the dust storm. pic.twitter.com/mgYmW2mrbG — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 22, 2022

“Chand Nawab reporting on Karachi’s dusty winter winds. Warns doblay-patlay people that they can be blown away by the dust storm,” Naila Inayat, also a journalist, tweeted as she shared Nawab’s video.

The video that has garnered more than 11,000 views so far has turned netizens nostalgic. “You like him or not but he is amazing entertainer reporter, most of indian know him after Bajrangi Bhaijan,” commented a user.

Superman Chand Nawab Returns — Thinking Bell (@ThinkingBell2) January 23, 2022

You like him or not but he is amazing entertainer reporter, most of indian know him after Bajrangi Bhaijan. — AJAY D.PATHAK (@ajaydpathak) January 23, 2022

Such a unique character…no doubt he is having a cross border fan following — Sunil Totade (@TotadeSunil) January 22, 2022

Nawab needs no introduction as avid social media users and Bollywood buffs know him for the 2008 video. In that video, posted by his colleagues, he can be seen trying to finish his piece to camera that had become an internet sensation. Bajrangi Bhaijan director Kabir Khan used the same sequence in his movie to introduce Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Chand Nawab.