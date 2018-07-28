Challenging times: From fun to fatal, the full spectrum of online challenges that went viral in 2018

Viral challenges of 2018. Viral challenges of 2018.

Viral challenges have started taking the internet by storm. Instagram, Facebook and Twitter see people trying out some of these popular challenges. Within the past few years, thanks to social media and word of mouth, these challenges have been trending globally. What began as a good cause in 2014 with the ALS Ice Bucket challenge is no more limited to the cause of the challenge. Some challenges came up only for the fun of doing it, while a few others have spiralled out of control, even becoming dangerous for those who take it.

Here, we look back at the past half year to fish out some of the internet challenges that had social media enthusiasts going from aww to oh god.

Tide pod challenge

The Tide pod challenge had people questioning this generations’ sensibilities when it saw people on social media, especially teenagers eating tide pods. What emerged from a few nihilistic memes, soon became a reason for worry as children began ingesting detergent in form of capsules. The viral challenge soon gave way to a number of poison control centres being set up across United States to keep a check on the children. Whoever thought it was a good idea to eat detergent, has surely kicked off the Tide pod inspired food trend.

no more eating xanax in 2018 we eating tide pods from now on — alex smith (@mineifiwildout) December 9, 2017

I thought y’all were so weird for talking about eating Tide pods but now I been thinking about how weird it is for so long that now I’m thinking it might not be weird and I wanna eat one too what is this — h (@halsey) December 28, 2017

tide pods

-satisfying gush

-amazing mouth feel

-pretty colors

-delicious smell pic.twitter.com/EFlFSnScSq — morg ; spider mom (@fevervinyI) December 28, 2017

Keke challenge

Drake’s latest track from his album Scorpion that he dropped in June is a groovy number which first had comedian Shiggy on June 29, dancing to the song on the streets and he uploaded the video on YouTube, calling it ‘Doing the Shiggy’ with hashtags #InMyFeelingschallenge and #Kekechallenge, which then took a life of its own as it went absolutely viral on social media photo sharing app, Instagram.

After Shiggy’s video, everyone tried their own version of the challenge which included teenagers, celebrities as well as middle-aged people as a way to show off their moves. However, this show off turned into a major risk when some brave hearts began attempting dangerous ways to trend further.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Neymar challenge

While there were multiple reasons to enjoy the World Cup 2018, one of them was given to us by Brazil’s Neymar Junior. Neymar Jr made it big in a way in this World Cup as he became the most imitated player of the tournament as a challenge came up in his name and it soon became a trend. A challenge of great drama, his fall on the field with a roll around soon became a meme. In a spirit of people not being able to quit Neymar, the challenge has them suddenly falling to the ground and rolling as soon as the name Neymar is called out. It’s funny than anything, check it out!

What the fluff challenge

If you thought the internet did not have good things, you might want to reconsider because the fluff challenge is the most adorable challenge online right now. This involves a blanket, a doorway and a gullible pet. What started as a means to bamboozle your dog, has now people attempting this challenge with birds and cats as well.

The What the Fluff challenge, has no cause related to it other than the noble cause of making people on social media happy. Challenges like this magic trick should go viral, cause online media needs such happiness.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

#WhatTheFluffChallenge Bo and Scout were very confused… but Rudy showed them the way pic.twitter.com/6VgqrFUbah — sam🌹 (@sam_crouch20) June 23, 2018

Zoom challenge

The latest challenge this year to go viral is the Zoom challenge which a lot of people thought was quirky while others thought was pretty dangerous. The challenge has young people especially kids dancing to a hip hop song seated before being violently pulled out of the screen with their legs being pulled. Dubbed the Zoom challenge, it is based on the song Mickey by Lil Yachty.

While it looks relatively safe to do it, however, the speed of the pull is what makes it dangerous. A lot of kids are hitting their heads on to a hard surface thereby resulting in a serious injury.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd