When Chadwick Boseman visited children with cancer while battling the disease himself

From celebrities to politicians including Chris Evans, Joe Biden and Barack Obama paid homage to the late actor.

Despite waging a four-year battle with colon cancer himself, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on Friday, kept inspiring children who were diagnosed with the disease. While the last tweet by the Black Panther actor has now become the most liked post on Twitter, another post of the 43-year-old visiting children diagnosed with cancer at St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital has gone viral.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman. Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” read a tribute by the hospital. Along with the post, they also shared pictures of the actor interacting with the kids.

Earlier, in 2018, the actor had shared pictures with the children along with a tweet that read, “Had a birthday celebration with a beautiful little princess, Mady. She let me throw the confetti twice. I think I had as much fun as she did.”

Had a birthday celebration with a beautiful little princess, Mady. She let me throw the confetti twice. I think I had as much fun as she did. #StJude pic.twitter.com/BP04nLNXH9 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) September 12, 2018

Since his death, tributes for the actor have poured in on social media. Celebrities to politicians, including Chris Evans, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, paid homage to the 43-year-old actor.

Several fans dug up his photos from the 2018 hospital visit and shared them with emotional messages. “He was fighting just like these kids, and he made time for them. Made time to make them smile,” read one of the many tweets doing rounds on social media.

This was just two years ago. He knew he had cancer then. He was fighting just like these kids, and he made time for them. Made time to make them smile. Just two years… The world lost a king and a hero today. But he won’t be forgotten, not by us, and not by those kids. pic.twitter.com/s27dS2YODC — I am Zachary Whitten, an Idiot (@ZacharyWhitten) August 29, 2020

Mid way through his own battle… https://t.co/r4TlhuX0Q2 — JE Carroll (@jcarroll777) August 30, 2020

he did this and was fighting at the same time, my heart hurts❤️ https://t.co/tfpWs1bHpF — cc🌪 (@chloecrybby) August 30, 2020

I literally don’t think I know a better person https://t.co/Y3a9sIhQ7W — POSTPUNKBARB (@callingallbarbz) August 30, 2020

There are heroes in film and then there are true super heroes. May his memory always be for a blessing. https://t.co/2aQEvrSREc — Eileen (@EileenBillinson) August 30, 2020

This picture breaks my heart… 😢 https://t.co/ttRL7C85vD — João André França a.k.a Spider-Man 🕷 (@joaoandrefranca) August 30, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd