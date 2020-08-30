scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 30, 2020
Top news

When Chadwick Boseman visited children with cancer while battling the disease himself

"He was fighting just like these kids, and he made time for them. Made time to make them smile," read one of the many tweets doing rounds on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2020 12:59:38 pm
Chadwick Boseman dead, chadwick boseman, chadwick boseman dies, Chadwick, black panther, black panther actor,From celebrities to politicians including Chris Evans, Joe Biden and Barack Obama paid homage to the late actor.

Despite waging a four-year battle with colon cancer himself, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on Friday, kept inspiring children who were diagnosed with the disease. While the last tweet by the Black Panther actor has now become the most liked post on Twitter, another post of the 43-year-old visiting children diagnosed with cancer at St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital has gone viral.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman. Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” read a tribute by the hospital. Along with the post, they also shared pictures of the actor interacting with the kids.

Earlier, in 2018, the actor had shared pictures with the children along with a tweet that read, “Had a birthday celebration with a beautiful little princess, Mady. She let me throw the confetti twice. I think I had as much fun as she did.”

Since his death, tributes for the actor have poured in on social media. Celebrities to politicians, including Chris Evans, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, paid homage to the 43-year-old actor.

Several fans dug up his photos from the 2018 hospital visit and shared them with emotional messages. “He was fighting just like these kids, and he made time for them. Made time to make them smile,” read one of the many tweets doing rounds on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 30: Latest News

Advertisement