Athlete with cerebral palsy deadlifts 200 pounds; he is now Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘new hero’

An athlete with Cerebral Palsy has left many impressed including actor cum bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger after a video of him deadlifting 200 pounds went viral on social media. Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects an individual’s movement. It is caused by brain damage.

The video was shared by Taylor himself on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “200lb deadlift at 99lb!! More than double me bodyweight!!! HECK YEAH! A huge thank you to my coach for always being by my side and teaching how to hitch!!”

It did not take long for the clip to go viral, with many praising the young athlete and his team and calling him an inspiration. With over four lakh views, the video also reached Schwarzenegger, who called Taylor his new hero.

Watch the video here:

I have a new hero. https://t.co/rX3G5qW5JN — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 8, 2019

In another post, Taylor thanked people for their support and stated that he is on a mission to remove the “dis” out of the word disablity.