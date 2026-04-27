‘You never get that time back’: CEO regrets choosing ‘startup grind’ over his daughter’s birth

When his first daughter was born, he took only two days off before returning to work (Photo: LinkedIn)

Ron Schneidermann, former CEO of Liftopia, has reflected on the high personal costs of his early career, saying the sacrifices he once accepted went too far. In the startup’s early days, he lived frugally and took minimal time off, including just two days after his daughter was born.

Speaking to Fortune, Schneidermann, who now leads ed tech company Acely AI, opened up about the hidden personal toll of the “always-on” startup mindset. While his career eventually led to major business success, he admitted that the sacrifices he once accepted as necessary were far greater than they needed to be.

Schneidermann, 48, recalled that during the early days of founding Liftopia, a digital marketplace for ski resorts, work took over nearly every part of his life. Living in a cramped San Francisco apartment, he cut expenses wherever possible, lived on canned soup, and went nearly two years without drawing a salary.