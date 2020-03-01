100-year-old-celebrates ’25th birthday’ on leap day

Doris Cleife (Left). As she is the first resident at the facility to turn 100, the staff and her family surprised her with an afternoon tea spread along with a cake and balloons. (Picture credit: Solent/Habibur Rahman) Doris Cleife (Left). As she is the first resident at the facility to turn 100, the staff and her family surprised her with an afternoon tea spread along with a cake and balloons. (Picture credit: Solent/Habibur Rahman)

A centenarian has just had a massive surprise party to celebrate her ’25th birthday’ — she was born on a leap day. Doris Cleife, who was born on February 29, 1920, celebrated the milestone with her family and staff at her house in Portsmouth’s Brunel Court, an assisted living complex.

As Cleife is the first resident at the facility to turn 100, the staff and her family surprised her with an afternoon tea spread along with a massive cake and balloons.

Watch her talk about her secret to a long life:

Talking to BBC, Cleife said she had “waited all my life to be famous and now it happens like this”. She added: “To be honest, I am feeling quite philosophical about turning 100, but I am looking forward to spending time with my new friends and my family.”

Cleife moved into her independent accommodation run by not-for-profit Housing 21 last year, having lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the past 40 years till her daughter’s death last May, according to BBC. Her husband Sam died in 1979.

Cleife has two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

