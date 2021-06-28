scorecardresearch
Monday, June 28, 2021
‘Utter perfection’: Man’s cello rendition of this U2 song is a hit on social media

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 6:41:53 pm
Since being posted on Twitter, the video has managed to garner over one million views.

A musician recently attempted one of Irish rock band U2’s songs on his cello and the rendition is now making rounds on the internet, mesmerising many.

The viral video features Ireland-based Patrick Dexter playing a rendition of one of U2’s popular song, “Where the Streets Have No Name”. The song is from the bands’ 1987 album ‘The Joshua Tree’.

In the video, Dexter can be seen playing the instrument in a picturesque location while his dog Naoise enjoys the music in the background. The musician has also used looping techniques to build up the backing parts for the Irish rock song.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded the artiste for his almost perfect and effortless rendition. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has managed to garner over one million views.

