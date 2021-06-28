‘Utter perfection’: Man’s cello rendition of this U2 song is a hit on social media

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has managed to garner over one million views.

A musician recently attempted one of Irish rock band U2’s songs on his cello and the rendition is now making rounds on the internet, mesmerising many.

The viral video features Ireland-based Patrick Dexter playing a rendition of one of U2’s popular song, “Where the Streets Have No Name”. The song is from the bands’ 1987 album ‘The Joshua Tree’.

In the video, Dexter can be seen playing the instrument in a picturesque location while his dog Naoise enjoys the music in the background. The musician has also used looping techniques to build up the backing parts for the Irish rock song.

Watch the video here:

Where the Streets Have No Name by U2 (1987) Have a lovely weekend pic.twitter.com/uVJzbwa7eg — Patrick Dexter (@patrickdextervc) June 25, 2021

Many who came across the video lauded the artiste for his almost perfect and effortless rendition. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

I think everything sounds heavenly on a cello, but this is especially gorgeous. Thank you, Patrick! 💛 #U2 — Ivernian Eye (@IvernianEye) June 25, 202

This plays great on a loop. And what a good boy. — Sharon Pruchnik (@flanneryfan) June 25, 2021

That was brilliant , Patrick 👏👏 — Bill Daly (@digitalseanchai) June 25, 2021

Excellent! You just made my day. Thanks for sharing.❤️🙏🦋 Joy! — D J Gillenwater (@DJGillenwater) June 25, 2021

Great way to start the weekend. — Ellen Garcia (@EllenGa27859054) June 25, 2021

This is one of your most beautiful performances yet! Love it! ❤ — TMR☘ (@TRo_338) June 25, 2021

Perfect! The tune, the pup and the setting!!! — Lisa Wanket (@dwanket) June 25, 2021

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has managed to garner over one million views.