‘Utter perfection’: Man’s cello rendition of this U2 song is a hit on social media

June 28, 2021 6:41:53 pm
A musician recently attempted one of Irish rock band U2’s songs on his cello and the rendition is now making rounds on the internet, mesmerising many.
The viral video features Ireland-based Patrick Dexter playing a rendition of one of U2’s popular song, “Where the Streets Have No Name”. The song is from the bands’ 1987 album ‘The Joshua Tree’.
In the video, Dexter can be seen playing the instrument in a picturesque location while his dog Naoise enjoys the music in the background. The musician has also used looping techniques to build up the backing parts for the Irish rock song.
Watch the video here:
Where the Streets Have No Name by U2 (1987) Have a lovely weekend pic.twitter.com/uVJzbwa7eg
— Patrick Dexter (@patrickdextervc) June 25, 2021
Many who came across the video lauded the artiste for his almost perfect and effortless rendition. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
I think everything sounds heavenly on a cello, but this is especially gorgeous. Thank you, Patrick! 💛 #U2
— Ivernian Eye (@IvernianEye) June 25, 202
This plays great on a loop. And what a good boy.
— Sharon Pruchnik (@flanneryfan) June 25, 2021
That was brilliant , Patrick 👏👏
— Bill Daly (@digitalseanchai) June 25, 2021
Excellent! You just made my day. Thanks for sharing.❤️🙏🦋 Joy!
— D J Gillenwater (@DJGillenwater) June 25, 2021
Great way to start the weekend.
— Ellen Garcia (@EllenGa27859054) June 25, 2021
This is one of your most beautiful performances yet! Love it! ❤
— TMR☘ (@TRo_338) June 25, 2021
Perfect! The tune, the pup and the setting!!!
— Lisa Wanket (@dwanket) June 25, 2021
— Saya 💙🤍🧡 (@saya_474479) June 25, 2021
Glory! Hope @U2 gives a listen.🌱🎶
— TanDao (@TanDaoKungFu) June 25, 2021
Since being posted on Twitter, the video has managed to garner over one million views.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-