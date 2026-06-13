Influencer Celine Dept breaks down meeting Cristiano Ronaldo, his response melts hearts

Cristiano Ronaldo gave fans a glimpse of his softer side this week during a heartwarming encounter with one of his most devoted supporters, Belgian content creator Celine Dept. The meeting took place at Portugal’s training camp ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and quickly became a viral sensation online.

Known for her football-focused content and long-standing admiration for the Portuguese superstar, Celine was visibly overwhelmed when she finally came face-to-face with Ronaldo. A video shared on social media captured the emotional moment, showing her in tears as she greeted the player she has looked up to for years.

Rather than treating it as a brief fan interaction, Ronaldo took time to comfort her. He embraced her, gently wiped away her tears, and spoke to her in a reassuring manner before posing for photographs.

As Celine struggled to contain her emotions, Ronaldo smiled and said, “Don’t cry. After all this time you’ve been following me, happy to meet you, what do you want us to do?”

Still emotional, she responded, “Before anything else, thank you for absolutely everything. Can we take a photo?”

The exchange highlighted just how meaningful the meeting was for Celine, who has often credited Ronaldo as a major inspiration in both her football journey and content-creation career. Before taking the picture, Ronaldo kindly encouraged her to dry her tears and continued chatting with her in a friendly way.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dept (@celine.dept)

Later, Celine reflected on the experience in a heartfelt caption accompanying the video.

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“I can’t believe this is real. Today I had the chance to meet my great idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. The person who not only inspired me to start playing football, but also the one who gave me the motivation to work hard, believe in myself, and never give up. A true inspiration to so many people. This is a day I will never forget. Thank you Ronaldo for being so kind, thank you Portugal for the warm welcome, thank you Michiel for always being there for me, and a very big thanks to all of you for supporting me every single day.”

The clip has since amassed nearly 90 million views, with fans flooding the comments section to celebrate the emotional encounter.

The Portugal national team wrote, “Some moments stay forever. Portugal looks good on you, Celine.”

Another user commented, “I know how nervous you were for this, but you did everything amazing. This is beautiful.”

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“It felt like I met him myself, you are the best Celine,” read another message.

One supporter added, “I am immensely proud of everything you’ve achieved at such a young age, and most of all, of the person you’ve become. Congratulations. So proud of you both.”

As Portugal prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo is expected to lead the national team in what many believe could be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage—one last opportunity to lift the sport’s most coveted trophy.