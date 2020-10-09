Celebrities strip for ad to promote doing mail-in voting correctly for US elections

"Read and follow the instructions that come with your ballot," reminds Chris Rock.

Some of Hollywood’s most known faces stripped for a public campaign titled ‘Naked Ballot’ to remind people to send their mail-in ballots properly, and it’s being widely shared on social media.

Actor Mark Ruffalo, comedians Amy Schumer and Chris Rock, and supermodel Naomi Campbell were among those who featured in the video that’s being widely shared.

“I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking, ‘Ruffalo, put your clothes on,’ ” jokes the Avengers actor in the video.

“Take your clothes off, and vote,” says Schumer. In the video, Chelsea Handler says, “Everyone’s voice matters in this election.”

The advertisement was made to bring attention to the “naked ballot” laws, which require voters in many US states to place their mail-in ballots in two different envelopes — one inside of the other and in a specific order — for their votes to be counted. A Pennsylvania court ruled in November that ballots returned without secrecy envelopes would be rejected.

RepresentUs, the creator of the ad, said in a statement that “the rule risks the rejection of hundreds of thousands of mail-in votes, which could significantly impact US election results.”

“Naked ballots are the new hanging chads,” RepresentUs co-founder and CEO Josh Silver said in a statement. “The fact is that if you use the wrong pen color or don’t assemble your mail-in ballot correctly, your vote may not count. This is not a partisan issue; it affects all people planning to vote by mail.”

The star-studded video comes after several female lawmakers in Pennsylvania last month posed topless holding the ballots to cover their chests.

Desperate times call for desperate measures! So your favorite elected officials got naked so that you remember to make sure that your mail-in ballot is NOT submitted without its secrecy envelope!! #nonakedballots #dressyourballot pic.twitter.com/bQXaQRHj0j — Bethany Hallam (@bethanyhallam) September 26, 2020

“Immediately when I heard the term naked ballots, and being a woman in the male-dominated environment of politics, where they are always trying to control our bodies, I thought, ‘Why not take some control back? And also get the voters’ attention,” Bethany Hallam, a Democratic councilwoman told the Guardian.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd