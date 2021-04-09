scorecardresearch
Netizens pass celebrities as their grandparents in latest viral Twitter trend

The now-viral trend involves posting a heavily edited or essentially a black-and-white photo o of a celebrity and sharing it with a caption saying they are their grandparents.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 9, 2021 1:37:31 pm
Celebrities as grandparents, Viral Twitter trend, Social media viral, celebrities s ancestors, Trending news, Indian Express news.Actors, singers, politicians, and even reality TV personalities have all been featured in the trend.

Time and again, netizens have come up with several hilarious and bizarre trends that have set the internet on fire and the latest one to make the cut is trying to pass celebrities as one’s grandparents.

The now-viral trend involves positing a heavily edited or essentially a black-and-white photo of a celebrity and sharing it with a caption, claiming they are their ancestors.

According to several reports, the trend kick-started when Twitter user @ctrlzhara shared a black-and-white picture of actors Kiera Knightly and Cillian Murphy and claimed that the pair was her grandparents in Basra, Iraq in 1960.

However, the picture was in fact, a behind-the-scenes shot of the period drama ‘The Edge of Love’.

The tweet soon went viral, with many coming up with their versions of it. Actors, singers, politicians, and even reality TV personalities have all been featured in the trend.

Take a look at some of it here:

