Thursday, April 30, 2020
Flypast, 1 lakh cards, murals: England celebrates World War II veteran’s 100th birthday

Greeting poured in from across the nation for 100-year-old World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, days after he made headlines for raising 30 million pounds for Britain’s National Health Service.

Updated: April 30, 2020 8:02:32 pm
captain tom moore, tom moore 100 birthday, tom moore birthday celebrations, tom moore nhs fundraising, tom moore nhs fund honour, tom moore colonel promoted, tom moore birthday RAF flypast, viral news, coronavirus tom moore NHS, indian express The WWII veteran took laps in his garden to raise money for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic. For his 100th birthday he received many special accolades.

World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore made headlines recently after raising more than 30 million pounds for Britain’s National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his garden. So on his 100th birthday on Thursday, the veteran was awarded the rank of honorary colonel for being an “an inspirational role model” and the nation’s air force did a flypast his East England home.

The British Army issued a statement explaining why Moore was being awarded the honorary rank.

“His mature wisdom, no-nonsense attitude and humour in adversity make him an inspirational role model to generations young and old,” General Mark Carleton-Smith, chief of the general staff of the British Army, said in the statement.

Then there was the Royal Air Force flypast above his home in which a vintage Spitfire and a Hurricane aircraft above his Bedfordshire home in the morning. However, the timing of the flypast was not revealed to prevent crowds from showing up at the veteran’s home.

Captain Moore and his daughter Hannah waved and enjoyed the flypast from their home.

captain tom moore, tom moore 100 birthday, tom moore birthday celebrations, tom moore nhs fundraising, tom moore nhs fund honour, tom moore colonel promoted, tom moore birthday RAF flypast, viral news, coronavirus tom moore NHS, indian express In this photo issued by Capture the Light Photography, showing Captain Tom Moore with his daughter Hannah, as they react to Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast of a Spitfire and a Hurricane passing over his home as he celebrates his 100th birthday. (Source: AP)

Queen of England Elizabeth II also extended her best wishes and sent him a special card for his birthday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a special message for the national hero and thanked him behalf of the whole county.

“Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation. You’ve created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS who are doing the most astounding job,” he said.

The Orchestra and Chorus of the Royal Opera House put together a special performance for his centenary from their homes.

The Archbishop of Canterbury joined in wishing Moore and said the veteran was “an inspiration to us all”.

The veteran was awarded the Freedom of the City of London. William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London, and Catherine McGuinness, policy chairwoman at the City Corporation, nominated the veteran and he will receive the honour at a virtual ceremony next week.

The Royal Mail in a special tribute painted a mailbox near his house called the ‘NHS blue’ and the postal service has been stamping all mail with a special postmark to celebrate the veteran’s 100th birthday.

captain tom moore, tom moore 100 birthday, tom moore birthday celebrations, tom moore nhs fundraising, tom moore nhs fund honour, tom moore colonel promoted, tom moore birthday RAF flypast, viral news, coronavirus tom moore NHS, indian express A lady posts letters in a royal mail post box painted blue in support of NHS and to celebrate the 100th birthday of army veteran. (Source: Rewuters)

To mark the joyous occasion, a birthday message was displayed on a big screen in London’s Piccadilly Circus. “Happy 100th birthday Captain Tom Moore. The whole nation celebrates with you,” the message said along with his photo.

The Armed Forces in Northern Ireland installed a 14-foot mural at Aldergrove Flying station which was unveiled to patriotic songs.

The veteran was flooded with over 125,000 birthday cards, which were put on display at the Bedford School in southeast England, where his grandson is a student.

captain tom moore, tom moore 100 birthday, tom moore birthday celebrations, tom moore nhs fundraising, tom moore nhs fund honour, tom moore colonel promoted, tom moore birthday RAF flypast, viral news, coronavirus tom moore NHS, indian express Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday. (Source: Reuters)

A Special birthday cake was delivered to his home by the House of York. The gift from the cadet branch included a figure of the veteran made from icing and the NHS logo, as well as a picture of him as a young soldier during the Second World War, The Telegraph reported.

captain tom moore, tom moore 100 birthday, tom moore birthday celebrations, tom moore nhs fundraising, tom moore nhs fund honour, tom moore colonel promoted, tom moore birthday RAF flypast, viral news, coronavirus tom moore NHS, indian express A cake is pictured after it was delivered from the House of York for army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthda in Marston Moretaine, Britain. (Source: Reuters)

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on the special occasion, Moore said: “It hardly feels any different to yesterday. I don’t know what you’re meant to feel like when you get to 100. I’ve never been 100 before, so I really can’t tell you what difference there is from yesterday, today or maybe tomorrow.”

He said he is “absolutely delighted” with all the birthday wishes he has received, adding: “It really is absolutely awesome the amount of people who’ve been so kind to make those remarks. Thank you all very much.”

The family also distributed cupcakes among local residents on the occasion.

captain tom moore, tom moore 100 birthday, tom moore birthday celebrations, tom moore nhs fundraising, tom moore nhs fund honour, tom moore colonel promoted, tom moore birthday RAF flypast, viral news, coronavirus tom moore NHS, indian express Cakes are given to local residents from the family of army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday following his epic fundraiser. (Source: Reuters)

Born in Yorkshire, northern England, Moore trained as a civil engineer before being enlisted in the British Army during World War II, where he served in India, Indonesia and Britain. He later became the managing director of a concrete manufacturer.

