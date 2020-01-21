Follow Us:
Viral video: A video of this 91-year-old woman dancing is going viral

A video of 91-year-old Julia Lewis dancing to an Elvis Presley classic has gone viral with many praising her spirit.

Dancing grandmother, 91-year-old woman dance, 91-year-old dancer to Elvis Presley, grandma danced to celebrate the end of therapy, Indiana, Trending, Viral video, Indian Express news The 91-year-old wanted to dancer her socks off after returning to her assisted living facility from therapy.

A 91-year-old Indiana woman’s dance moves to celebrate the end of her therapy have gone viral on social media. The now-viral video, posted by the Golden Age Home Health Care on their Facebook page, shows Julia Lewis grooving to the Elvis Presley classic ‘Jailhouse Rock’.

Lewis has been a long-time resident of the assisted living facility in Indianapolis. According to a local report, she had returned from a therapy session when the video was recorded.

The post by the Golden Age Home Health Care said that all Lewis wanted to do after therapy was ditch her walking stick and “dance her socks off”.

Many who came across the video praised the nonagerian for being ‘young at heart’. Here are some of the reactions to the video:

