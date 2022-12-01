scorecardresearch
Celebrated pastry chef Amaury Guichon creates a chocolate foosball table that you would be tempted to eat. Watch

The French-Swiss chef created the edible foosball table as the FIFA World Cup is on in Qatar.

Amaury Guichon is a celebrated French-Swiss pastry chef who is popular on Instagram for creating life-like designs and sculptures that are entirely made of chocolate. In his latest creation, Guichon has created a sculpture of a foosball table keeping in with the FIFA World Cup trend.

In a clip posted on Instagram two days ago, Guichon is seen creating the foosball table from scratch. From creating the screws to the players with their hair and face, he creates every intricate detail of the table. The table with the green field looks exactly like a foosball pitch and one is tempted to bite into it while playing.

In the end, Guichon shows how the foosball table is fully playable and even eats the little football he had made out of chocolate. “Chocolate Foosball! Right on time for the World Cup!” he captioned the video.

 

The clip has amassed more than 13.8 million views since being posted.

“Are you kidding me,” a user commented. “The final reveal will be that he is, and has always been, made of chocolate,” said another. “Just when you think, what else could he possibly come up with. You shut it down.. I’m speechless,” expressed another netizen.

Chef Amaury Guichon runs a pastry academy in Las Vegas. The academy’s Instagram page commented that the sculptures he makes are 100 per cent chocolate and they are displayed permanently in his academy for the students to observe.

“Chef Amaury’s sculptures are 100% chocolate/edible and are made during the long term programs here in his Academy located in Las Vegas for educational purposes and thereafter are displayed permanently in the Academy for his students to observe,” they wrote.

Earlier, Guichon stunned netizens with his chocolate creations like chocolate compass, chocolate motorcycle and a chocolate dumbbell among other things.

