Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Watch: CCTV footage shows final moments of footballer Emiliano Sala who died in plane crash in 2019

Emiliano Sala had just shifted to then English Premier League side Cardiff City from French club Nantes at the time of the plane crash.

Emiliano Sala, plane crash, CCTV footage, final moments, footballer, Argentina, Cardiff City, Nantes, Premier League, BBC, striker, English channel, viral, trending, Indian ExpressEmiliano Sala was killed in a plane crash in January 2019.

A new clip showing the last moments of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash in January 2019, has recently emerged on social media. The footballer was about to be transferred to then English Premier League side Cardiff City from French club Nantes when the plane carrying him crashed into the English Channel.

A video posted by the BBC shows the last moments of Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson. The CCTV footage from January 21, 2019 was recorded just 45 minutes before take-off. Ibbotson had raised concerns about the plane in a recorded phone call with a friend.

“I picked a footballer up from Cardiff. He’s just been bought from Nantes. I think it was £20 million or something. They’ve entrusted me to pick him up in a dodgy mirage. Normally I’d have my life jacket in between my seats but tomorrow I would be wearing my life jacket that’s for sure,” he is heard saying in the video.

Sala was also worried about the plane. He is heard saying, “Now I’m on the plane that looks like it’s falling apart. If you don’t hear from me in the next hour and a half, I don’t know if somebody would look for me because they won’t find me. Man, I am so scared.”

The video shows the last time the plane was seen before take-off. Sala’s body was found along with the plane wreckage on February 3, 2019 on the seabed off Guernsey, according to the BBC. Ibbotson’s body was never found.

Ibbotson was only an amateur pilot who did not have a license to fly paying passengers or to legally fly in the dark. On November 12, 2021, flight organiser David Henderson was imprisoned for 18 months.
Sala was 28 years old at the time of his death. The striker had just moved out to Cardiff City on a three-and-a-half-year deal for a club record transfer fee reported to be £15 million.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 03:29:46 pm
