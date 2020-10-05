Watch: Towering shelves in Brazil supermarket come crashing down in domino effect

The injured, who were rescued by emergency services and transferred to the hospital, were later on released. (Source: NewskiNews/YouTube)

A visit to a supermarket in Brazil turned disastrous for customers after towering shelves collapsed on top of one another, creating a domino effect, sending them running helter-skelter.

In a CCTV footage, which has now gone viral, people can be seen running outside Mateus Atacarejo Mix supermarket in Sao Luis following a loud crash.

According to a DailyMail report, a total of eight people were injured in the accident and a staff identified as Elane de Oliveira Rodrigues was reported dead. The 21-year-old was crushed under the debris in the aisle where she was stacking products.

Watch the video here:

The injured, who were rescued by emergency services and transferred to the hospital, were later on released. According to the news website, two victims suffered abrasions and minor injuries but were allowed to go home.

