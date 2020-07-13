Social media is full of jokes, memes after CBSE declares class 12 results

While many pointed out to the CBSE website crashing, others expressed dread over phones calls from relatives. While many pointed out to the CBSE website crashing, others expressed dread over phones calls from relatives.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of the class 12 board exam results Monday and netizens across India took to social media to share memes and jokes about it.

Despite some exams being cancelled and results being delayed due to the pandemic, the pass percentage has gone up, along with a rise in the number of students getting over 90 marks. (Click here for CBSE Class 12th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES)

A total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) students cleared the class 12 exam with a pass percentage of 88.78 per cent. As many as 1,57,934 students scored over 90 per cent marks, while 38,686 got more than 95 per cent marks in CBSE class 12 results.

As soon as the news broke, social media began filling with memes and jokes. Some dealt with the CBSE website crashing, others were about the dread of dealing with phone calls from relatives. Take a look here:

Waiting for CBSE’s site to open be like#cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/IkJTbZr3DV — Arjun (@pavbhajiandchil) July 13, 2020

#cbseresults2020

Relatives start calling to me Me to control myself: pic.twitter.com/BxxPjSxbhp — Deeksha Jain (@hungry_heart68) July 13, 2020

Students asking their parents for forgiveness after #cbseresults2020 pic.twitter.com/9DLVozPwhu — Bala Rajput (@flybalafly) July 13, 2020

Among regions, Trivandrum saw the maximum students (97.67 per cent) pass, followed by Bengaluru with 97.05 per cent and Chennai with 96.17 per cent. In Delhi, 94.39 per cent of the students who appeared passed the exam.

The result for over 12 lakh (12,06,893) students is available at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. This is the first time that the result is being declared without the examinations being completed for all the subjects.

To calculate the results the board devised a formula to impute the marks of papers in which students did not appear. This involved calculating with an average of the best three papers of students who had written four papers, of the best two for students who had written only three, and used practical and project marks for students who had written less than two.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd