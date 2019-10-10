Cat’s unusual way of drinking water from a glass leaves netizens in splits

A video of a cat drinking from a tall glass has left netizens in splits after it went viral on social media. Viewed over 11 million times, the video features a white cat attempting to drink water from a tilted glass. However, when it fails to quench its thirst, the cat squeezes its head into the narrow opening of the glass.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger several reactions. While many were amused after watching the videos, others joked about cats being “liquid” as they can take the shape of any container.

Watch the video here:

Some also responded to the post with edited images of elongated faces, resembling that of the cat in the video.

cats are liquid on god pic.twitter.com/3RCGwkU9LK — Aaron 🐚🌺 (@aaronx_pensive) October 9, 2019

pic.twitter.com/1f8aJRBNDP — lozombre no ce ponen zarciyo (@CentaurusJC) October 8, 2019