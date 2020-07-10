Cathedral’s resident cat steals Dean of Canterbury’s milk during morning prayers

Tiger, the cat stole the show during a morning prayer session. (Source: Canterbury Cathedral/ Twitter) Tiger, the cat stole the show during a morning prayer session. (Source: Canterbury Cathedral/ Twitter)

During a recent online prayer session hosted by England’s Dean of Canterbury, the show was stolen by the cathdral’s resident cat that decided to steal some milk. The video is now being widely shared online.

As Dean Robert Willis was delivering his sermon for the Morning Prayer from the gardens of Canterbury Cathedral, the cat named Tiger wandered into the frame. After initially rolling around, the cat was then intrigued by a tea set that was kept on a table near the priest, and climbed up to help himself.

The 13-year-old cat was seen sitting on a chair before climbing on to the table to dab his paw in the milk jug and lick it.The priest was unfazed by the cat’s presence and continued to talk. He later apologised and said, “Sorry, we have acquired a friend this morning.”

Watch the video

Many urged the church to start a dedicated account for the cat and there were plenty of reactions to the cat’s antics. Take a look:

God has a sense of humor — emily krahn✍️ 🆘 😷 (@stablegeniusinc) July 10, 2020

Now that’s what I call a Cat-ho-lick😸 — Derrick Walker (@dbigwalker) July 10, 2020

He did say the grace and actually asked if it was ok for him to partake. Blessed are the humble, for they shall inherit the earth… — Sura Mbaya (@surambaya) July 10, 2020

Yeah….cats pretty much do whatever they want. Even god knows that. — N.J. jacobs (@NJjacobs1) July 9, 2020

Someone once said “You’re closer to God in a garden than anywhere else on Earth”. And to prove it Tiger, the cat god, deigns to make an appearance. We’re all blessed. — Helen Glew (@drivesanicecar) July 10, 2020

He scoops it up in his paw like my old Sprite cat did. 🙂 — re-flatten the fucking curve (@sajeffe) July 10, 2020

I’m impressed that he didn’t knock anything off the table 😸 — Scream inside your heart 🙊 (@TiiuKoo) July 9, 2020

The cat: (looking around) “can it…can it be this easy??” — Roger That ☕ (@RogerTh47521165) July 9, 2020

Loved his reaction …sorry we’ve acquired a friend this morning !! Unplanned & so much love …that’s a man of god 👍 — Michael Rao (@YYCRR1) July 9, 2020

More like Cat-holic Church AMIRITE https://t.co/UpQM1regsG — abolish the police (@stopthistrain28) July 9, 2020

the cat really doesnt care about all kingdom, god human whatever u named it https://t.co/pQG6S4bks3 — vilham (@vxgrid) July 10, 2020

Now thats Communion for you..Divine intervengance at work here i think.. 😇😇 https://t.co/tA0vGcKvRw — Duster62 (@bollig_jill) July 10, 2020

This isn’t the first time a cat has photobombed the Dean. Earlier in May, another cat named Leo went straight inside the cassock of the priest.

Cats enjoy a high fan following on social media, and have been routinely the subject of widely shared posts during the pandemic. A pet cat had even joined a House of Lords committee meeting. Similarly, two cats became the subject of discussion during a journalist’s live interview when they were seen fighting in the background.

