Friday, July 10, 2020
Cathedral’s resident cat steals Dean of Canterbury’s milk during morning prayers

As Dean Robert Willis was delivering his sermon for the Morning Prayer from the gardens of Canterbury Cathedral, the cat named Tiger wandered into the frame.

Canterbury Cathedral, cat photobomb livestreaming, cat interrupts priest sermon, cat photobomb priest sermon livestreaming, cat walks into priest cassock, funny cat videos, viral news, indian express Tiger, the cat stole the show during a morning prayer session. (Source: Canterbury Cathedral/ Twitter)

During a recent online prayer session hosted by England’s Dean of Canterbury, the show was stolen by the cathdral’s resident cat that decided to steal some milk. The video is now being widely shared online.

As Dean Robert Willis was delivering his sermon for the Morning Prayer from the gardens of Canterbury Cathedral, the cat named Tiger wandered into the frame. After initially rolling around, the cat was then intrigued by a tea set that was kept on a table near the priest, and climbed up to help himself.

The 13-year-old cat was seen sitting on a chair before climbing on to the table to dab his paw in the milk jug and lick it.The priest was unfazed by the cat’s presence and continued to talk. He later apologised and said, “Sorry, we have acquired a friend this morning.”

Watch the video

Many urged the church to start a dedicated account for the cat and there were plenty of reactions to the cat’s antics. Take a look:

This isn’t the first time a cat has photobombed the Dean. Earlier in May, another cat named Leo went straight inside the cassock of the priest.

Cats enjoy a high fan following on social media, and have been routinely the subject of widely shared posts during the pandemic. A pet cat had even joined a House of Lords committee meeting. Similarly, two cats became the subject of discussion during a journalist’s live interview when they were seen fighting in the background.

