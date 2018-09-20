Cathay Pacific gets plane with name spelt wrong and a new parody account is having a blast!

The funny mistake let many believe it was a PR stunt by the company. (Source: Twitter) The funny mistake let many believe it was a PR stunt by the company. (Source: Twitter)

How big a deal is a spelling mistake? Small typos in the age of auto-correct might often go unnoticed, but when a giant aircraft has “Cathay Paciic” instead of Cathay Pacific, it grabs eyeballs.

Visitors to the Hong Kong airport were surprised by the wrong spelling of the airline on the side of a plane. The goof up on one of the airline’s Boeing 777-367 aircraft left people in splits after photos emerged online. Memes and jokes started circulating on social media like, “Cathay Pacific has no F’s left to give” and “where the F is Cathay Paciic?”

Nobody notices good typography, but everybody notices bad typography (or even just simple typos)! #cathaypaciic pic.twitter.com/vcI4um5xqQ — Becky Green (@bgreen_design) September 20, 2018

Definitely want to work this VERY LARGE typo into the editing course I am preparing right now! “Cathay Paciic” #everyoneneedsaneditor #MTIinAfrica pic.twitter.com/oklPgrd4dg — Carla Foote (@CarlaCFoote) September 19, 2018

When Cathay Paciic stops giving a “f”, it makes you wonder what other important bits are missing from their new plane? pic.twitter.com/rzwiBKiZgX — Richard G Law (@richardglaw) September 19, 2018

Today’s Cathay Paciic employee of the month award is sponsored by the letter…F! pic.twitter.com/TZ82gINimv — Troy Bayfield (@troybayfield) September 20, 2018

Great publicity stunt @cathaypacific an innocuous funny mistake ‘Cathay Paciic’ creating millions in free advertising 👏 This isn’t salty, I’m really applauding it. pic.twitter.com/vHnzFOkKcx — Brad Nicholls (@BradEarth) September 19, 2018

In the age of Trump, just like the rest of us, Cathay Pacific literally has no Fs left to give. pic.twitter.com/Z6wSxEBeRO — Rocky Mountain Mike (@RockyMntnMike) September 19, 2018

This would be an awesome way to fix it!. Come on @cathaypacific! — Thoko Kaime (@thokokaime) September 19, 2018

The social media team of the company also saw the funny side of the error, and tweeted that “she is going back to the shop” for a makeover.

Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!

(Source: HKADB) pic.twitter.com/20SRQpKXET — Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific) September 19, 2018

But now there’s a parody account of ‘Cathay Paciic’ and that’s promising to launch its services soon! The parody account is putting smiles on faces with its sassy replies.

Hello world! Overnight we debuted as Hong Kong’s newest airline. We can’t wait to start flying and bring you our signature “Service from the Hart”. pic.twitter.com/oJrQs1V5gO — Cathay Paciic (@cathaypaciic) September 19, 2018

Our launch aircraft is the 777-300. Don’t worry! We’ll have 9-abreast seating. In business class. pic.twitter.com/daqgDbXFTD — Cathay Paciic (@cathaypaciic) September 19, 2018

Lies! We will reman in business. https://t.co/Ffxz3KiBrb — Cathay Paciic (@cathaypaciic) September 19, 2018

Short-haul destinations will be served by our regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragn. https://t.co/apVDoXIoHB — Cathay Paciic (@cathaypaciic) September 19, 2018

Not yet! Waiting on ATLA regulatory approval. Hopefully no objections. 🙏 https://t.co/aFccb9gDO3 — Cathay Paciic (@cathaypaciic) September 19, 2018

Do you have real planes? — Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) September 19, 2018

we only traveling w CATHAY PACIIC 2018 — mr. worldwide (@stoopid54) September 20, 2018

Now everyone wants to fly the Cathay Paciic plane and y’all gonna have to rebrand the entire company to Cathay Paciic @cathaypacific https://t.co/u0NUdmEEHs — Rev. Alin Steglinski (@Rev_AlinS) September 19, 2018

