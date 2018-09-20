Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Cathay Pacific gets plane with name spelt wrong and a new parody account is having a blast!

When a giant airplane was emblazoned with the words “Cathay Paciic” instead of Cathay Pacific, it surely wouldn't go unnoticed. But the company's sassy way to own up to it's mistake won hearts online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2018 12:49:06 pm
cathay pacific, cathay pacific typo, cathay paciic, funny spelling mistakes, funny sign mistakes, viral news, funny news, indian express The funny mistake let many believe it was a PR stunt by the company. (Source: Twitter)

How big a deal is a spelling mistake? Small typos in the age of auto-correct might often go unnoticed, but when a giant aircraft has “Cathay Paciic” instead of Cathay Pacific, it grabs eyeballs.

Visitors to the Hong Kong airport were surprised by the wrong spelling of the airline on the side of a plane. The goof up on one of the airline’s Boeing 777-367 aircraft left people in splits after photos emerged online. Memes and jokes started circulating on social media like, “Cathay Pacific has no F’s left to give” and “where the F is Cathay Paciic?”

The social media team of the company also saw the funny side of the error, and tweeted that “she is going back to the shop” for a makeover.

But now there’s a parody account of ‘Cathay Paciic’ and that’s promising to launch its services soon! The parody account is putting smiles on faces with its sassy replies.

