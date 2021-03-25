‘Catch of the day’: Man rescues 11-year-old boy stuck on floating ice using fishing rod

A man in Ukraine has won praise online after he came up with a creative way to rescue a boy stuck on a floating block of ice in the middle of a river.

When Richard Gorda went fishing at Dsenka River in Kyiv little did he expect to be using his fishing rod to reel in a 11-year-old boy from the partially-frozen river. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the little boy is seen standing on a floating ice block as Gorda casts out his fishing rod.

“Stand still. Don’t move,” he can be heard telling the boy as he slowly reels him in. “Don’t be afraid. Don’t turn around,” he adds, while continuing the rescue. The 1.30-minute clip concludes with the boy reaching the bank of the river safely.

Watch the video here:

According to a DailyMail report, the schoolboy had fled the country yard near his apartment and had climbed on a block of ice near the river when the incident occurred. Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens.