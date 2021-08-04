Cat on the run steals show at Yankee Stadium, fans chat ‘M-V-P’

The feline climbed up on the low padding along the wall and tried to scale the bullpen fence, but kept falling back down.

A cat stole the show at a recent game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at New York’s famous Yankee Stadium, after it entered the arena and outran a bunch of groundskeepers. Fans at the stadium chanted ‘M-V-P’ and ‘Let’s go cat!’ in support.

The incident, which last nearly five minutes, took place during the eighth innings, as Yankees star Aaron Judge batted against Paul Fry.

“Look at this thing go! It’s faster than anybody on the Yankees,” Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown joked during his commentary. “Somebody’s gotta get the cat.”

The Bronx feline ran along the warning track near the Orioles bullpen, then displayed its impressive agility by leaping onto the fence, all the while, chased by groundskeepers. Viewers and supporters in the stands were impressed by its speed and elusiveness.

Eventually, the cat ran off the field when a gate in foul territory was opened, getting cheers from even the baseball players.

Watch the full encounter here:

“I didn’t see the cat until he got the outfield wall and it was a matter of seeing how they handle it, watching seven grown men getting their ankles broken by a cat. Pretty funny to watch,” Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins told KHQA. He said the team had spotted the cat in the dugout earlier and “was just chilling”, so they didn’t chase it away.

People on social media, like those in the stands, were highly impressed by the cat’s athletics prowess. While many said it looked scared, others begged to differ. And, as the commentators said the feline is probably faster than anyone at Yankees, netizens started a petition online to “sign the cat”.

However, jokes aside, many wanted to adopt the now-famous cat and give it a forever home.

Someone put us in touch with the cat’s agent we have things to discuss. pic.twitter.com/H1jvIUmBfz — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 3, 2021

the cat that ran on the field at yankee stadium is currently surrounded by some baddies while signing autographs at stan’s sports bar — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 3, 2021

Loose cat in Yankee Stadium. Can it hit with runners in scoring position? Sign him #Yankees pic.twitter.com/sHQJDCYplS — Pete Catapano (@pcatapano) August 3, 2021

THE CAT ON THE FIELD AT YANKEE STADIUM IS THE HERO I DESERVE TONIGHT. — Caren (@redsox1234) August 3, 2021

The cat on the field at Yankee stadium is the most entertaining part of the whole game #Yankees — Kara G (@KaraGuno) August 3, 2021

Way more entertaining than Raw tonight was the cat at the Yankee game vs. the Praying Mantis at the Nationals game pic.twitter.com/sC06zMoeNm — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) August 3, 2021

I died at the MVP chants 💀 — Anthony Hempsey (@anthemps) August 3, 2021

The crowd is thoroughly pro-cat and I’m here for it. — Elijah Woody Harrleson (@ElijahWoodyHarr) August 3, 2021

That poor creature is terrified. I’m glad everyone found terrifying small, helpless creatures so amusing. — Jane Baldinger (@jane_baldinger) August 3, 2021

All these comments about how scared the cat is….I do feel for it as well, but it lives in the 161st Neighborhood of the Bronx….that cat is a Survivor for sure🐈💪 — Robert Willams (@BobbyDubbs) August 3, 2021

I would like to adopt this cat — Will McPherson (@willhmcp) August 3, 2021