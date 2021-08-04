scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Must Read

Cat on the run steals show at Yankee Stadium, fans chat ‘M-V-P’

The scurrying cat sent Yankee Stadium into a frenzy during New York's game against the Orioles recently, with fans chanting 'MVP' as it tried to dodge groundcrew members.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 1:25:50 pm
cat interrupt MLB game, yankee stadium cat, cat loose new york yankee game, animal interrupt matches, viral news, funny videos, indian expressThe feline climbed up on the low padding along the wall and tried to scale the bullpen fence, but kept falling back down.

A cat stole the show at a recent game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at New York’s famous Yankee Stadium, after it entered the arena and outran a bunch of groundskeepers. Fans at the stadium chanted ‘M-V-P’ and ‘Let’s go cat!’ in support.

The incident, which last nearly five minutes, took place during the eighth innings, as Yankees star Aaron Judge batted against Paul Fry.

ALSO READ |This cat was 'man of the match' in this UEFA Champions League match

“Look at this thing go! It’s faster than anybody on the Yankees,” Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown joked during his commentary. “Somebody’s gotta get the cat.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Bronx feline ran along the warning track near the Orioles bullpen, then displayed its impressive agility by leaping onto the fence, all the while, chased by groundskeepers. Viewers and supporters in the stands were impressed by its speed and elusiveness.

Eventually, the cat ran off the field when a gate in foul territory was opened, getting cheers from even the baseball players.

Watch the full encounter here:

“I didn’t see the cat until he got the outfield wall and it was a matter of seeing how they handle it, watching seven grown men getting their ankles broken by a cat. Pretty funny to watch,” Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins told KHQA. He said the team had spotted the cat in the dugout earlier and “was just chilling”, so they didn’t chase it away.

ALSO READ |Dog disrupts football game in Bolivia, gets adopted by one of the footballers

People on social media, like those in the stands, were highly impressed by the cat’s athletics prowess. While many said it looked scared, others begged to differ. And, as the commentators said the feline is probably faster than anyone at Yankees, netizens started a petition online to “sign the cat”.

However, jokes aside, many wanted to adopt the now-famous cat and give it a forever home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 04: Latest News

Advertisement