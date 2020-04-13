Watch: Cat versus dog challenge takes a hilarious turn, see who wins

Viewed over 7 million times, the viral clip prompted several reactions online with many sympathising with the canine. Viewed over 7 million times, the viral clip prompted several reactions online with many sympathising with the canine.

The debate among animal lovers on which is better pet between cats versus dogs is a hot-button issue that has raged on since times immemorial. Now, a hilarious cat vs dog video seems to have brought up the discussion again and put to rest who does better when it comes to an obstacle course.

Shared on Twitter was a video of a dog and a cat who had to cross an obstacle that was made with several bottles and containers. The task was to reach the other side without dropping any of the bottles. Here is how it went:

Watch the video here:

While the cat easily walked past the obstacle without breaking a sweat, the dog did the exact opposite and literally dropped everything around.

Viewed over 7 million times, the viral video prompted several reactions online, with many sympathising with the canine. “He tried. Its the thought that counts,” wrote a user. Another tweeted, “A good indication as to why we have the term cat burglar and not dog burglar.”

this is so cute… i need kandy to try this https://t.co/vuP44SYTI8 — Tayrah (@Tayrah9) April 12, 2020

He tried loll its the thought that counts https://t.co/LTN8520mnY — βιggιέ™🇧🇸🥇 (@DoggyTunnUp) April 13, 2020

Just in case anyone was in any doubt about whether cats are smarter than dogs … https://t.co/DomRr8M7Jo — Mark Hellyer Ⓥ (@linguistonline) April 12, 2020

This is the reason why. The hind legs (paws) of a cat follows the print left by the front legs (paws) so if the cat’s first step steps went smoothly, it’s already through. https://t.co/xwZGwXoYAs

It’s a stalking behaviour for big cats too, dogs and wolves lack the coordination. — Pascal C Okafor (@Chiebuniem_) April 11, 2020

A good indication as to why we have the term cat burglar and not dog burglar 🤣 — ✌ (@Rayla811) April 9, 2020

At least the dog tried 😭 — chocodamix🇳🇬 (@Anitaabraham33) April 11, 2020

