Follow Us:
Monday, April 13, 2020
COVID19

Watch: Cat versus dog challenge takes a hilarious turn, see who wins

While the cat easily walked past the obstacle without tripping over a single thing, the dog did the exact opposite and literally dropped everything around.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2020 5:57:38 pm
funny cat video, funny dog video, cat vs dog challenge, dog obstacle course, funny tiktok, tiktok trends. tiktok challenges, trending, indian express, indian express news Viewed over 7 million times, the viral clip prompted several reactions online with many sympathising with the canine.

The debate among animal lovers on which is better pet between cats versus dogs is a hot-button issue that has raged on since times immemorial. Now, a hilarious cat vs dog video seems to have brought up the discussion again and put to rest who does better when it comes to an obstacle course.

Shared on Twitter was a video of a dog and a cat who had to cross an obstacle that was made with several bottles and containers. The task was to reach the other side without dropping any of the bottles. Here is how it went:

Watch the video here:

While the cat easily walked past the obstacle without breaking a sweat, the dog did the exact opposite and literally dropped everything around.

Viewed over 7 million times, the viral video prompted several reactions online, with many sympathising with the canine. “He tried. Its the thought that counts,” wrote a user. Another tweeted, “A good indication as to why we have the term cat burglar and not dog burglar.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 13: Latest News

Advertisement