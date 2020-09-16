‘Feline finish’: Cat races across finish line of 100 metre race, becomes internet sensation

The video shows participants attempting to doge the cat as they reaches the race finish line.

A cat that sprinted across the finish line of a 100-metre race in Istanbul has become an internet sensation after the video was released on the internet.

The footage shared by the Turkish Athletics Federation shows the cat darting across the finish line at the Balkan U20 Men’s Athletics Championship on September 13.

In the video, the participants can be seen attempting to dodge the cat as they near the finish line.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

According to reports, the race was won by athlete Umut Uysal and it wasn’t clear if the finish timing was affected in any way.

