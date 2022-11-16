Watch: Cat smells newborn baby and goes to another room to vomit

Introducing one’s pet to the newborn is usually a wholesome moment, but sometimes such interactions take unexpected turns. A video of a cat smelling a newborn baby and immediately going to another room to vomit is going viral.

The video was posted online by a Twitter user who goes by the name Rossi (@RossiSongo) on Tuesday. It soon gathered over 4.5 lakh views and over 50,000 likes. This video was first posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the username @caydencazier.

Just saw a tiktok of a family introducing their newborn to their cat and after it smelled the baby it went to another room and threw up LMFAO — Rossi 🦭 (@RossiSongo) November 15, 2022

she realized she wasn’t the baby anymore. I’d do the same thing😭😭 — balh (@demonlunchmeat) November 15, 2022

cats are so funny cause they really are that sensitive to smell but just need to put on a show everytime 😭 — fezco stan (@thisisjailene) November 15, 2022

If it was straight from the hospital I’m betting it smelled particles of the afterbirth on the infant; I wouldn’t blame the cat for throwing up lmao placentas look nasty — Carissa (@carissadraws) November 15, 2022

cats don’t like vomiting in front of others so it’s just their nature — winnie ✶ (@WITCHTRlALS) November 15, 2022

That cat said ‘your baby smells atrocious’ 😭😭 — Part-time gorgeous girl (@ItsRhiaCole) November 15, 2022

Literal crying and throwing up 🤣🤣🤣 — Crystal Martin is at AfroTech (@codermeow) November 15, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “The fact that the cat had enough manners to go into another room to do that is amazing lmaooo.” Another user wrote, “she realized she wasn’t the baby anymore. I’d do the same thing😭😭”.

The video also prompted many negative comments about the perceived anti-social behaviour of cats. In response to these comments, a Twitter user wrote, “”Cats are so annoying”, “So dramatic”, “Yup, I hate cats”. Hmm, have you ever thought of how being very sensitive to smells can cause overwhelming reactions like throwing up? Puking it’s not only a matter of bad smells or repudiation. Stop conflating traits with your prejudice.”

In January, a family in Tamil Nadu made news after it organised a baby shower for its felines. The Coimbatore family organised the ceremony at a pet clinic. The family members adorned the pet felines with garlands and laid out a feast of various cat food and treats for them.