scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Watch: Cat smells newborn baby and goes to another room to vomit

Cats often vomit as a response to stress.

Cat vomits after smelling newborn baby, Viral TikTok videos cat, funny cat videos, bizarre cat behaviour videos, Cat meets baby and vomits, Indian express

Introducing one’s pet to the newborn is usually a wholesome moment, but sometimes such interactions take unexpected turns. A video of a cat smelling a newborn baby and immediately going to another room to vomit is going viral.

The video was posted online by a Twitter user who goes by the name Rossi (@RossiSongo) on Tuesday. It soon gathered over 4.5 lakh views and over 50,000 likes. This video was first posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the username @caydencazier.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “The fact that the cat had enough manners to go into another room to do that is amazing lmaooo.” Another user wrote, “she realized she wasn’t the baby anymore. I’d do the same thing😭😭”.

The video also prompted many negative comments about the perceived anti-social behaviour of cats. In response to these comments, a Twitter user wrote, “”Cats are so annoying”, “So dramatic”, “Yup, I hate cats”. Hmm, have you ever thought of how being very sensitive to smells can cause overwhelming reactions like throwing up? Puking it’s not only a matter of bad smells or repudiation. Stop conflating traits with your prejudice.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...
ALSO READ |Video of a man using a cat to demonstrate how to bathe a baby delights many online

In January, a family in Tamil Nadu made news after it organised a baby shower for its felines. The Coimbatore family organised the ceremony at a pet clinic. The family members adorned the pet felines with garlands and laid out a feast of various cat food and treats for them.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 06:01:18 pm
Next Story

Bhavya Bishnoi takes oath, becomes youngest member of Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement