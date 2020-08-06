Ex-cricketer Dean Jones shares video of cat’s fielding skills and netizens are impressed

The video impressed sports enthusiasts from across the world. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Dean Jones) The video impressed sports enthusiasts from across the world. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Dean Jones)

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones was among the many on social media to share a video of a cat showing off its impressive reflexes and fielding skills.

The former Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Jones shared the video and tweeted: “I have seen the worst fielders I can assure you!”

The short video shows a woman striking several golf balls towards the cat with a golf club, and the animal manages to catch each of them with its front paws before putting them down.

I have seen worst fielders I can assure you! #whatacatch #gothim pic.twitter.com/qnP0YpPADO — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) August 4, 2020

Here’s how others reacted to the video:

I can’t catch like that — TRIDIB ROY (@tridibr100) August 5, 2020

Amazing fielder and coach too!!! — Pradeep (@thunder_pradeep) August 5, 2020

Next Goal keeping coach — NITIN SHETTY (@NITINS6488) August 6, 2020

The focus and the drop just before the leap❤️❤️❤️ — Ayush Sharma (@The_AyushSharma) August 5, 2020

Notice as she draws the club back the cat readies to pounce. Seems like a mutually beneficial activity. 👍 — John (@John65207811) August 6, 2020

Best video I have seen in a long time. Awesome catching. The cat waits for the ball in a crouching position. 👌 — Akash Behera (@Gembhai) August 5, 2020

Better than anyone who have ever played cricket — R!-!00l)Y (@erraj03) August 5, 2020

I 🙋♀️ was only watching the Cat 🐱 Fabulous Cat 🐈 Well trained and dedicated.. didn’t get bored unlike Humans 🙄 In any frame if there is a cat its he who gets 💯 % of my attention 💕 🐱 — Sudha Kulkarni (@sudhakulkarni) August 5, 2020

so the question is, should cats have their own cricket league? I say they should! pure entertainment. — Nidin (@CookieRaider221) August 5, 2020

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over a million times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd