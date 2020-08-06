scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 06, 2020
Top News

Ex-cricketer Dean Jones shares video of cat’s fielding skills and netizens are impressed

The short video shows a woman striking several golf balls towards the cat with a golf club, but the cat manages to catch each one of them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 6, 2020 2:07:51 pm
Cat, Cat videos, Cat fielding, Cat reflex, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news. The video impressed sports enthusiasts from across the world. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Dean Jones)

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones was among the many on social media to share a video of a cat showing off its impressive reflexes and fielding skills.

The former Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Jones shared the video and tweeted: “I have seen the worst fielders I can assure you!”

The short video shows a woman striking several golf balls towards the cat with a golf club, and the animal manages to catch each of them with its front paws before putting them down.

Here’s how others reacted to the video:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over a million times.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 06: Latest News

Advertisement