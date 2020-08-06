Ex-cricketer Dean Jones shares video of cat’s fielding skills and netizens are impressed

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones was among the many on social media to share a video of a cat showing off its impressive reflexes and fielding skills.
The former Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Jones shared the video and tweeted: “I have seen the worst fielders I can assure you!”
The short video shows a woman striking several golf balls towards the cat with a golf club, and the animal manages to catch each of them with its front paws before putting them down.
I have seen worst fielders I can assure you! #whatacatch #gothim pic.twitter.com/qnP0YpPADO
— Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) August 4, 2020
Here’s how others reacted to the video:
I can’t catch like that
— TRIDIB ROY (@tridibr100) August 5, 2020
Amazing fielder and coach too!!!
— Pradeep (@thunder_pradeep) August 5, 2020
Next Goal keeping coach
— NITIN SHETTY (@NITINS6488) August 6, 2020
The focus and the drop just before the leap❤️❤️❤️
— Ayush Sharma (@The_AyushSharma) August 5, 2020
Notice as she draws the club back the cat readies to pounce. Seems like a mutually beneficial activity. 👍
— John (@John65207811) August 6, 2020
Best video I have seen in a long time. Awesome catching. The cat waits for the ball in a crouching position. 👌
— Akash Behera (@Gembhai) August 5, 2020
Better than anyone who have ever played cricket
— R!-!00l)Y (@erraj03) August 5, 2020
I 🙋♀️ was only watching the Cat 🐱 Fabulous Cat 🐈 Well trained and dedicated.. didn’t get bored unlike Humans 🙄 In any frame if there is a cat its he who gets 💯 % of my attention 💕 🐱
— Sudha Kulkarni (@sudhakulkarni) August 5, 2020
so the question is, should cats have their own cricket league? I say they should! pure entertainment.
— Nidin (@CookieRaider221) August 5, 2020
Since being shared, the video has been viewed over a million times.
