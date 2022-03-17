This cat was buried under rubble in Ukraine. Watch video of its rescue

Ukrainian cities have been reduced to rubble amid Russian bombardments. While people are scrambling to find bomb shelters or flee the war-torn country, they also hold on to their pet animals.

However, after a missile attack on Kharkiv, a cat lost its owners and was trapped in the debris. Ukrainian Emergency Service workers spotted the cat crying amid the wreckage. A heart-touching video of its rescue operation has surfaced on social media.

The 23-second clip clip shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook 18 hours ago showed the feline lying beneath the wreckage. The emergency workers can be seen carefully removing the rubble over its top and rescuing it.

Watch the video:



The cat was handed over to a woman who promised to take care of it, as per the Facebook post.

Photos and videos of people in Ukraine holding on to their pets as they seek shelter from air attacks in subway stations or make a difficult journey to cross the border have been doing rounds on social media.

Rishabh Kaushik, an Indian student in Ukraine, even refused to leave the country without his pet dog Maliboo. Kaushik was stuck in Kyiv as he could not get a no-objection certificate from the Indian government to bring his dog to the country and later reached India.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24 entered its fourth week on Thursday. Russian forces have been raining havoc on civilians, attacking major cities with shelling. In Mariupol, a Russian airstrike destroyed a theatre where hundreds of people were sheltering, burying many of them in the rubble, Ukrainian officials were quoted as saying by Associated Press.