Watch: Cat rescued from rubble in Turkey refuses to leave man who saved it

After the devastating earthquake last week, authorities in Turkey are grappling to ensure that survivors have adequate supplies, and shelter and remain disease-free. Last Monday’s earthquake killed more than 41,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Amid heart-wrenching photographs and videos, some visuals spreading hope have also surfaced online.

A cat which was brought to safety from the rubble refused to leave the rescuer and a video showing the feline perching on the man’s shoulder is doing the rounds on the internet. The clip shared by Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian official, on Twitter shows the cat nestling close to the man and sniffing his face. The rescue personnel is also seen smiling at the cat’s gesture.

A cat was saved from under the rubble in Turkey. It now refuses to leave its rescuer’s side. pic.twitter.com/Nveaxu3QrG — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 16, 2023

“A cat was saved from under the rubble in Turkey. It now refuses to leave its rescuer’s side,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 3.1 million views. The clip won hearts online and many users lauded the rescue personnel.

A user commented, “What a beautiful human and loving and appreciative kitty.” Another user wrote, “This is amazing!!!” A third user wrote, “Cats are also so brilliant at managing to survive fires and disasters.”

In another viral video, two nurses in Gaziantep hospital in Turkey were caught on surveillance camera rushing to neonatal care unit while the earthquake rattled the country. The nurses instinctively rushed to save the babies in the incubator and won praise online for their bravery and humanity.