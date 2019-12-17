‘Pawsome Job’: Cat rescued after its head gets stuck in food can

The cat was initially found by a passerby who couldn’t get the can off its head. The cat was initially found by a passerby who couldn’t get the can off its head.

A cat has been rescued by the Clayton Fire Department after its head got stuck inside a food can, thanks to their timely intervention.

According to the Facebook post of the fire department, a rescue team was dispatched to North California on December 12 to rescue the animal. “CFD was dispatched to an animal rescue, involving a ‘cat’s head stuck in a Chef Boyardee can’,” said the post.

A passerby initially discovered the cat and attempted to get the tin off its head. But after the “cat-loving crew” arrived at the scene, they were successfully able to cut the can off the cat’s head. The fire officials confirmed that the cat was fine.

Several people thanked the Clayton Fire Department for their intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

