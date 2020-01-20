‘Every life matters’: Cat stuck between metro pillars rescued in Kochi

The kitten was stuck between the metro pillar for almost four days before animal lovers and commuters alerted the rescue team The kitten was stuck between the metro pillar for almost four days before animal lovers and commuters alerted the rescue team

Kerala’s Kochi witnessed a rare rescue mission on Sunday, when a team of firemen safely brought out a kitten stuck between metro pillars at Sahodaran Ayyappan road in Vyttila.

The kitten was reportedly stuck for almost four days before animal lovers and commuters alerted the fire brigade.

The rescue team had to bring in a crane to the location to reach the pillar. A group of firemen was also positioned at the foot of the bridge with a wide net stretched out, in the likelihood of the cat falling off.

Though the fireman reached out to the cat with a net, the terrified animal shifted and ran off to the other side of the bridge. Realising the mission was not going to be easy, the team reportedly called for backup, which was positioned on the other side of the pillar.

One of the firemen soon managed to get the kitten inside the net. However, startled by the commotion by the onlookers, it jumped out, onto the net spread below. Though the animal tried to run away, it was caught by the onlookers and reportedly taken to a hospital.

Before the operation, the firemen were briefed by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) officials about the electric lines of the metro passing through the bridge. In addition to that, five KMRL officials monitored the entire operation, which lasted for almost two hours.

