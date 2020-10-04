Woman’s turns pet cat into ‘cloud God’ with perfectly timed photo

While many were impressed by the illusion created by the user, other cat owners shared pictures of their felines. (Source: @cloudcat28/Twitter)

A woman’s perfectly timed photograph of her cat has turned into an optical illusion, with the image appearing to show the feline perching on top of a cloud.

However, the photo, which has now gone viral with over one million likes, is simply of the cat sitting near a window and looking outside. The reflection of the clouds makes it seem as if the feline is merrily perched on the cloud.

The picture was shared on Twitter by user Amanda Hyslop along with a caption that read, “Took a pic of the cat looking out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god.”

Took a pic of the cat lookin out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god. pic.twitter.com/xjN4W6peSJ — Amanda (@cloudcat28) October 1, 2020

Retweeted over two lakh times, the viral post has been flooded with netizens responding to the picture. While many were impressed by the illusion, other cat owners’ shared pictures of their felines.

Turned mine into a tree spirit once: pic.twitter.com/EllPjmhdsk — Brittany Oaks (@avidreadingmom) October 3, 2020

Reminds me of this work of art by @effortlessshay pic.twitter.com/hA3lMVPOkR — Meow🐈 (@MisguidedMinx) October 3, 2020

This is the best I could do… pic.twitter.com/bjoQhSsauM — Boosh63 (@booshmeister) October 3, 2020

It’s a cat’s world . . . You just live in It.. pic.twitter.com/Uc7leKPIs3 — Emma (@E_mmaa) October 3, 2020

