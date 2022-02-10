Cat invades football pitch, gets reunited with owners after missing for months

While most pitch invasions are a cause of concern, a recent one during a football match has led to a happy reunion.

During an intense match between Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, Yorkshire on Wednesday, a cat interrupted an ongoing English Football League match.

In a video going viral on social media, the feline is seen suddenly leaping on the pitch, taking players by surprise. However, halting the game, two footballers then try to rescue the cat. Even though the cat attempts to run away, Wigan Athletic’s Jason Kerr manages to get the animal off the pitch and out of danger.

Cat on the pitch at Hillsborough pic.twitter.com/0uJ67slQ9P — Rob Staton (@robstaton) February 8, 2022

Despite the interruption in the 94th minute of the match, which Sheffield won, Kerr’s team won hearts online. Netizens showered praise on the players for looking after their furry fan.

Sheffield Wednesday later confirmed the cat was safe and after being examined by vets was treated for a head injury and a bite to the neck. “The cat has received pain relief, antibiotics and she is now eating food,” the football club tweeted.

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 🐱 For those asking.. Last night’s pitch invader was taken to the vets and, after an examination, was treated for a head injury and bite to the neck. The cat has received pain relief, antibiotics and she is now eating food 👍 pic.twitter.com/9gRBijVDHL — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 9, 2022

According to BBC News, when the cat was examined at the vet’s clinic, it was found to be microchipped and they contacted the owners, who thought their beloved pet was dead after having gone missing last year. Topsey went missing near Worrall, about 4km away from Hillsborough Stadium, where it was found during Wednesday night’s game. “Topsey had escaped from owner Alison Jubb in June during a trip to a cattery in north Sheffield,” the report said.

Jubb told iTV News after trying to find her pet using social media and plastering posters, she lost all hope until Wednesday when her daughter-in-law called. “My daughter-in-law rang me last night and said, ‘are you watching the football match?’ I said no, and she said there’s a cat that ran on the football pitch and it just looks like Topsey,” the owner recalled.

She admitted she sort of laughed it off because she thought it couldn’t be her cat. However, she soon got a call from the vet about Topsey. The woman thanked all the players and staff for taking care of her pet.