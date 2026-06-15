Cat wanders onstage during ‘Romeo and Juliet’ finale in Turkey, paws at ‘lifeless’ actor’s hair

The moment was suddenly interrupted when the cat made a guest appear on stage (Photo: @Reuters/X)

A heart-wrenching performance of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet turned into an adorable moment when a ginger cat wandered onto the stage during the climactic finale of a ballet production in Izmir, Turkey.

The incident unfolded during a performance at Bornova Open-Air Theatre, where Brazilian dancer Pedro Seara and Russian ballerina Tatyana Borger were portraying Romeo and Juliet, respectively. The ballet had reached its most dramatic moment, with Romeo lying dead in the tomb as Juliet mourned over his body.

However, the moment was abruptly interrupted when the cat made a guest appearance on stage. Rather than quietly passing through, the cat confidently approached the area where Seara was lying motionless, just as Romeo did.