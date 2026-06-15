Cat wanders onstage during ‘Romeo and Juliet’ finale in Turkey, paws at ‘lifeless’ actor’s hair

A heart-wrenching performance of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet turned into an adorable moment when a ginger cat wandered onto the stage during the climactic finale of a ballet production in Izmir, Turkey.
The incident unfolded during a performance at Bornova Open-Air Theatre, where Brazilian dancer Pedro Seara and Russian ballerina Tatyana Borger were portraying Romeo and Juliet, respectively. The ballet had reached its most dramatic moment, with Romeo lying dead in the tomb as Juliet mourned over his body.
However, the moment was abruptly interrupted when the cat made a guest appearance on stage. Rather than quietly passing through, the cat confidently approached the area where Seara was lying motionless, just as Romeo did.
The cat then settled beside the dancer’s head and began pawing at his hair. Moments later, the cat became even more involved in the performance, nibbling at the supposedly lifeless Romeo and prompting laughter from the audience.
A viral video shows Borger attempting to continue the performance, gently diverting attention from the cat while remaining in character as Juliet. Sharing the video, Reuters wrote, “A cat took to the stage during the final scene of a Romeo and Juliet ballet performance by the Imperial Russian Ballet Company in İzmir.”
Watch here:
A cat took to the stage during the final scene of a Romeo and Juliet ballet performance by the Imperial Russian Ballet Company in İzmir pic.twitter.com/R3MmFt8Yex
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 14, 2026
The video has gained momentum across social media platforms, drawing numerous reactions. “The cat has the soul of a performer, reincarnation of some sort. The cat’s dramatic flair may stem from pet reincarnation, a spiritual belief that souls can return in animal form,” an X user commented. “Shakespeare’s five acts of tragedy overshadowed by cat’s one act of chaos. Kudos to the woman playing Juliet, though,” another user wrote.
“watching a cat interrupt the final scene of romeo and juliet is the kind of production bug i’d happily accept,” a third user reacted.